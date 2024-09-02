Injured Defensive Star Returns to Buccaneers Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be getting one of their stud edge rushers back.
The team held "bonus practice" on Monday ahead of its Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, and most everyone looked healthy. Safety Jordan Whitehead was participating and wideout Trey Palmer was in a black non-contact jersey due to soreness but was involved in drills, for example. But there's one player Buccaneers fans have been looking forward to seeing, and he looked to be back in action on Monday.
Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby has been recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered a month ago, but he was stretching with the team and running during the opening period of the bonus practice on Monday.
Diaby was a big producer for the Buccaneers last season, putting up 7.5 sacks for the team — that didn't just lead the Buccaneers, but it also led rookies at his position. Now, he looks to helm a Bucs pass rush that is focusing on youth this year, showcasing the likes of rookie Chris Braswell, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez.
Todd Bowles mentioned after practice that he would see how Diaby progressed, but at the moment, things are looking good for him to make the team's opening game.
