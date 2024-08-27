Proposed Trade Sends Bucs Edge Rusher to 49ers Ahead of 2024 Season
All 32 NFL teams are expected to meet the 4:00 PM ET deadline for their roster moves by cutting their rosters down to 53 players today and many teams are in the process of doing so.
Thousands of players will be released from their teams today, but many will also find new homes whether on an active roster or a team's practice squad.
With so much going on while teams are meeting the 53-man cutoff, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report took it upon himself to examine one trade each NFL team should make as we get ever closer to the start of the 2024 seasonm and when looking at the San Francisco 49ers, he believes they should make a trade for Buccaneers' edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to help sure up their depth at the position after some injuries.
"While San Francisco still has superstar defender Nick Bosa to lean on, getting a youthful talent like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could reinforce this rotation and take it to another level."- Alex Kay, Bleacher Report
"While the team doesn't need to make any trades to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in six seasons, it could still benefit from bringing in another edge-rusher to bolster a unit dealing with several injuries," Kay wrote. "With Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos now dealing with knee injuries suffered in the preseason finale, the edge depth might be tested in the early weeks of the season. While San Francisco still has superstar defender Nick Bosa to lean on, getting a youthful talent like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could reinforce this rotation and take it to another level."
READ MORE: Buccaneers Make Shocking Move During Roster Cutdowns
Kay went on to somewhat explain what the trade would look like in terms of financials for the 49ers and Tryon-Shoyinka, showing that it could work in the trade where he has the Niners receiving Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
"The 49ers don't have many roster spots or much cap space at their disposal and need to make the most of their limited resources in any trade. Getting a cheap one-year rental of Tryron-Shoyinka for just over $2 million could be worth it to help their edge rotation withstand another long playoff run."
While the proposed trade enables the 49ers to solidify their edge rushing depth, it does the opposite for the Buccaneers, as they would be down another outside edge rusher at an already thin position group. The Buccaneers also would likely want a bit more for Tryon-Shoyinka than a sixth-round pick.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Release Promising Cornerback Despite Highly Productive Preseason
• Buccaneers Wide Receiver Hit With Setback Ahead of 2024 Season
• Buccaneers Running Back To Miss 2024 NFL Season