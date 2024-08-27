Buccaneers Release Promising Cornerback Despite Highly Productive Preseason
With strong competition at a variety of different positions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to keep eleven defensive backs on the final 53-man roster. That decision speaks to the team’s belief in the quality of depth they had in the secondary throughout training camp this year.
Still, there were good players who fell victim to the numbers game. And of all the defensive backs vying for a spot on the team, one player stands out as most deserving of the opportunity he didn’t receive.
Keenan Isaac, the former Alabama State product who spent time with the Buccaneers last season, performed exceptionally well throughout training camp and the preseason. But in the eyes of the Bucs’ decision makers, that still wasn’t enough.
The Buccaneers' front office made the tough decision to release Isaac in order to make the final 53.
Isaac had one interception in the preseason and another spectacular one that was called back. But it wasn’t just splash plays that earned Isaac praise this preseason. He also proved to be extremely consistent in coverage for Todd Bowles’ defense, confirmed by an exceptional 92.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Many people assumed one of the final roster spots in the secondary would go to either UDFA Tyrek Funderburk or Keenan Isaac. And despite missing some time due to injury, the Buccaneers ended up making the decision to keep Funderburk over Isaac — which shows you just how high they are on the undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State.
Because of how well Keenan Isaac played during the preseason, there’s a strong chance he gets scooped up by another team. If not, the Buccaneers could get lucky and have the opportunity to keep him around on the practice squad.
In the NFL, when you have depth, you have tough decisions to make. Hopefully for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they didn’t make the wrong one when they decided to release Keenan Isaac.
