Tampa Bay Buccaneers Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finished making the necessary moves to get down from 90 players to 53, as required by the August 28th deadline, a day early. While there weren't many surprises among the cuts, there were several that were notable.
On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest name cut was wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The veteran wideout joined the team right before training camp started but has dealt with injuries much of camp, sidelining him for all three preseason contests. He has a spot on the practice squad if he wants to continue his career. Other moves in the receiver room included Rakim Jarrett being placed on Injured Reserve but wth the designation to return allowing him to come back after four weeks.
Perhaps the biggest shocker was the release of Cody Thompson who had stood out throughout camp and the preseason and appeared to be locked into the sixth and final spot at wide receiver. However, the Bucs decided to go with just five at the position which was another surprise given how much the offense will be in three wide receiver looks. Although it is likely Thompson and Ryan Miller, who was also waived, will be back on the practice squad and could be elevated until Jarrett returns. Other moves on offense included Chase Edmonds landing on the season-ending injured reserve list, John Wolford being released, likely to rejoin the practice squad, and the Bucs keeping four tight ends.
On defense, the moves were pretty straightforward. Earnest Brown beat out C.J. Brewer for the final spot on the defensive line, the team kept all six of their outside linebackers, and J.J. Russell secured the fourth linebacker spot after yet another stellar preseason. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the team going lighter on offense to keep undrafted rookie corner Tyrek Funderburk on the main roster. While Keenan Isaac had a solid camp and great preseason, Funderburk has flashed since rookie minicamp and the Bucs see something in him they would like to continue to develop.
FSU star linebacker Kalen DeLoach has been dealing with an injury and could come back to the practice squad once healthy, but was outplayed by fellow undrafted rookie Antonio Grier Jr. who has been invited back to the team. And after the storied battle at long-snapper, Evan Deckers edged out veteran Zach Triner for the job.
The Bucs boast an impressive homegrown roster with 44 out of their 53 players being drafted, or signed as a UDFA, and developed by the team. The team is a little heavier on the defense with 27 players compared to 23 on the offense, but only two starters on the team, Baker Mayfield and Ben Bredeson were not selected by the Bucs. While there could be movement on the roster as teams whittle down their roster the Bucs could add new pieces to it, here is how the Bucs' 53-man roster shakes out as of now.
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Released: John Wolford
Running Backs - 3
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
Sean Tucker
Injured Reserve: Chase Edmonds
Released: D.J. Williams, Ramon Jefferson
Wide Receiver - 5
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Trey Palmer
Jalen McMillan
Kam Johnson
Injured Reserve: Rakim Jarrett
Released: Sterling Shepard, Cody Thompson, Ryan Miller, Tanner Knue, Cephus Jonhson, Raleigh Webb, Latreal Jones
Tight End - 4
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
Released: Tanner Taula, David Wells, Sal Cannella
Offensive Line - 9
Tristan Wirfs
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Robert Hainsey
Brandon Walton
Justin Skule
Elijah Klein
Released: Luke Haggard, Lorenz Metz, Xavier Delgado, Avery Jones, Ryan Johnson
Defensive Line - 6
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
William Gholston
Earnest Brown
Released: C.J. Brewer, Mike Greene, Lwal Uguak, Judge Culpepper, Brandon Matterson
Outside Linebacker - 6
Yaya Diaby
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Anthony Nelson
Chris Braswell
Markess Watts
Jose Ramirez
Released: Shaun Peterson Jr., Jay Person, Daniel Grzesiak
Inside Linebacker - 4
Lavonte David
K.J. Britt
SirVocea Dennis
J.J. Russell
Released: Kalen DeLoach, Antonio Grier Jr., Vi Jones
Cornerback - 8
Jamel Dean
Zyon McCollum
Bryce Hall
Christian Izien (NCB/S)
Tykee Smith (NCB/S)
Tavierre Thomas (NCB)
Josh Hayes
Tyrek Funderburk
Released: Keenan Isaac, Chris McDonald, Andrew Hayes
Safety - 3
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Jordan Whitehead
Kaevon Merriweather
Released: Rashad Wisdom, Marcus Banks
Special Teams -3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Jake Camarda
LS Evan Deckers
Released: LS Zach Triner, P Nolan Cooney
