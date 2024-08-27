Buccaneers Running Back To Miss 2024 NFL Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their way through the preseason, and sights are set on the 2024 NFL season.
The preseason is a great peak behind the curtain with what is to come during the 2024 campaign -- especially as it pertains to young players and fringe roster guys who will round out the depth.
Unfortunately, along with the excitement that preseason brings to mark the coming of a new season, it also brings injuries and health issues. For running back Chase Edmonds, there never really was an opportunity to get healthy. He spent training camp nursing an injury -- and that very injury will hold him out of the 2024 season, according to Greg Auman.
Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving will provide a one-two punch to take care of the position group, though Edmonds' depth he provided will be missed for the season.
Edmonds hasn't practiced since the first few days of training camp, so it's not shocking to learn that he'll miss the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old running back appeared in 13 games off the bench for the Buccaneers a season ago, tallying 176 yards on 49 rushing attempts.
With the 53-man roster being finalized, Edmonds, along with Rakim Jarrett, are listed on injured reserve, though the wide receiver is designated to return, whereas the running back is not.
As mentioned, White and Irving will hold things down in the backfield, as the duo will provide dynamic play both on the ground and in the passing game. The ability to use both backs adds versatility to the offense as Liam Coen is taking over for his first season as the team's offensive coordinator.
The Buccaneers' offense is certainly something to keep an eye on leading up to Tampa Bay's season opener against the Washington Commanders in a couple of weekends from now.
