Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Former Players' Son
The deadline for NFL teams to have their roster cut down to 53 men is Tuesday, August 27th. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already started releasing players this past weekend following their final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
With rosters having to let go of so many players there are bound to be some fan favorites released, maybe a couple of veterans, and everything in between. Some of these players will end up back with the Buccaneers either on IR or the practice squad, but many will also latch on with other teams around the NFL in a similar role.
One player cut over the weekend included undrafted free agent out of Toledo, DT Judge Culpepper, who's also the son of former Bucs' DT Brad Culpepper.
Judge Culpepper was a highly sought-after UDFA following the NFL draft and Tampa Bay was lucky to grab the former first-team All-MAC player for the Toledo Rockets after transferring from Penn State. He was paid attention to heavily early on during the offseason programs, but couldn't really flash the potential that the staff originally saw.
Culpepper could very likely end up on the Buccaneers' practice squad if they so choose, but with so many other players who made larger impacts throughout the offseason programs it could mean Culpepper is on the outside looking in.
