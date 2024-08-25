Tampa Bay Buccaneers Featured in Nickelodeon's Slimetime 'Rookie Spotlight' Special
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Jalen McMillan is favored to win the third spot on the depth chart following a strong preseason and training camp performance.
He and teammate tight end Devin Culp are the latest Buccaneers to come out of the Washington Huskies program, and both are looking to be part of the next wave of talented players to help keep the franchise's winning ways going for as long as possible.
Seeing the potential in these college teammates turned NFL teammates, Nickelodeon zeroed in on the Tampa Bay duo for their NFL Slimetime 'Rookie Spotlight' Special.
According to the network, “'Rookie Spotlight' will follow new players looking to make the squad and live out their dream of becoming NFL stars. In this Slimetime special, Nickelodeon joins three rookies and follow their journey from being drafted, attending training camp, and playing in their first preseason game."
McMillan and Culp both played and produced in their first NFL preseason games with the receiver grabbing two passes for 23 yards and the tight end getting one catch for six yards.
The special is the latest effort between the NFL and Nickelodeon which has broadcast Wild Card Playoff games in the past, and will continue doing so this season as well.
"Nickelodeon and CBS Sports recently announced that they are teaming up with the National Football League (NFL) again for the 2024 football season with a special Slime-filled NFL Wild Card game for kids and families," a company spokesperson stated. "Details of this season’s NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, which will once again air alongside CBS Sports’ traditional coverage on CBS and Paramount+, will be announced at a later date. This season’s NFL Wild Card telecast on Nickelodeon will mark CBS Sports’ and Nickelodeon’s sixth family-friendly collaboration on an NFL game – and third NFL Wild Card game."
