Buccaneers Urged to Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
The NFL preseason is wrapping up and teams across the league are making final decisions as it pertains to their 53-man rosters. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed their three exhibition games, and cuts are beginning as the front office and weeding down its roster.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon broke down one player each of the 32 NFL teams should cut before the 2024 regular season. For the Buccaneers, Kenyon listed veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard as the player who should be cut.
"Once a steady receiver for the Giants, Sterling Shepard is fast approaching the twilight of his career," Kenyon wrote. "Tampa Bay simply has too many young options to develop over Shepard, whose injury history is problematic with a best-case scenario that seems replaceable."
The Oklahoma product was consistent for the New York Giants for years, scoring 23 touchdowns in eight seasons. Sterling was a former teammate of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, as the two shared time on the same team for the Sooners.
However, their college connection doesn't take away from the fact that the Buccaneers' wide receiver corps doesn't need more veterans. Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin play that role, with their supporting cast of Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer adding youth to the position group.
Sharing snaps with the young talents is more important than bringing in a veteran wide receiver who, as Kenyon alluded to, has a history of injuries that could change things on its own. So, it makes sense for Shepard to be one of the players Tampa Bay opts to cut as the club gets the roster down to 53 players.
The Buccaneers' offense could be quite entertaining to watch this year, with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White helping Mayfield in the backfield, and the wide receiver corps having different options while having two consistent stars will make for a dynamic offense.
