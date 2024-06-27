CBS Sports Ranks Buccaneers Star Wideout Among NFL's Best For 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an impressive receiving corps, and one of its veterans remains one of the best wideouts in the NFL.
CBS Sports recently ranked the 20 best wideouts in the National Football League, and the Buccaneers were represented. Bucs wideout Mike Evans came in at No. 11, one spot below the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson and one spot above the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua.
Here's a little bit of what writer Jordan Dajani had to say about Evans:
"Some want to count Evans out because he's no longer 22 years old, but the five-time Pro Bowler is still one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he's not slowing down just yet. Evans' 1,255 receiving yards in 2023 marked his third-most in a single season, and his 13 receiving touchdowns tied for the league lead. He has now gone 10 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, which is the second-longest streak behind Jerry Rice's 11."
Evans is certainly still a superstar in the NFL, and the Bucs agreed when they gave him a two-year extension worth $82.5 million. He'll once again pair with Chris Godwin this season, and he may be able to feast even more with the strong addition of Jalen McMillan directing teams away from him. He'll look to continue his 1,000-yard receiving streak this year and improve on last year, where he co-led the league in touchdowns with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
