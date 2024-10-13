Bucs Overcome Mistakes to Throttle the Saints in New Orleans 51-27
It was a big game for the Buccaneers. Not only were they hoping to redeem themselves after a heartbreaking loss to Atlanta in Week 5, but with a second consecutive divisional matchup, the Bucs were hoping to extend their lead on the Saints in the NFC South standings.
To take it a step further, the team was also hoping to provide some much needed relief to their fanbase, of whom many were forced to evacuate their homes in the wake of Hurricane Milton.
Thankfully, the Bucs would be getting some much needed reinforcements back to assist them with Calijah Kancey, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Luke Goedeke all returning to the lineup.
But the Saints had just as much on the line in this game, and they’d be playing with their rookie quarterback, Spencer Rattler, leading the way in his first NFL start.
It's worth noting that whenever the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet on the field, strange things tend to happen.
Today was no exception.
The Buccaneers won the opening coin toss and chose to take the ball to start the game. Baker Mayfield was accurate and on time throughout the team’s opening drive, as he hit a variety of receivers on short-to-intermediate completions to move the chains with little resistance. When it was all said and done, Mayfield capped the Bucs’ opening possession off with a laser of a pass to Chris Godwin who beat his man on a slant route, giving the Bucs an early lead.
Mayfield was 6/6 on the opening series.
Buccaneers 7 Saints 0
The first drive of Spencer Rattler’s NFL career was an eventful one. After a 27-yard gain on his first career pass to Saints’ tight end, Juwan Johnson, Rattler fumbled the following snap before recovering it. On the very next play, he hit Chris Olave who was immediately gang tackled by Tykee Smith and Zyon McCollum, before the ball popped out and hit the turf. First Team All-Pro safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. — seeing his first game action since week 1 — alertly scooped the ball without breaking stride, and ran it back 58-yards in the opposite direction for the score.
After a short review, the ruling on the field was confirmed, and the Bucs had a two-score lead less than four minutes into the game.
Buccaneers 14 Saints 0
A couple Saints penalties assisted the Bucs in moving the ball down the field. Bucs’ OC Liam Coen then opted for some trickery. The Bucs ran a reverse flee flicker, which saw the ball ultimately end up back in Mayfield’s hands, but with nothing available downfield. Instead of forcing the ball downfield, Baker wisely checked the ball down to Sean Tucker and still managed to get enough yardage for the first down. A couple plays later, Baker missed Mike Evans in the end zone on third down, which resulted in a 26-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.
Buccaneers 17 Saints 0
The Saints were able to march the ball as the game transitioned into the second quarter, before kicker Blake Group knocked in a 42-yard field goal to put the Saints on the board. Unfortunately for the Bucs, Jamel Dean was quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury after he hobbled off the field with assistance early in the drive.
Buccaneers 17 Saints 3
On the Bucs’ first possession of the second quarter, the Bucs simply couldn’t get out of their own way. Multiple penalties backed Tampa Bay up, forcing Jake Camarda — back in the lineup after being benched for the previous two contests — to punt from his own end zone. The punt was fine, but the coverage was not.
Electrifying receiver and return specialist, Rashid Shaheed — who was an All-Pro as a returner last season, looked effortless as he weaved his way through Bucs’ defenders en route to the end zone for a punt return TD.
Buccaneers 17 Saints 10
It was a sign of things to come.
Baker Mayfield tried to force a pass to Mike Evans through traffic, but Saints’ CB Paulson Adebo had no problem securing the interception before returning it to the Bucs 28-yard line. The Bucs managed to get a big stop on third down, as Vita Vea dragged Spencer Rattler to the ground with one hand, forcing another Saints’ FG.
Buccaneers 17 Saints 13
On the following series, Baker Mayfield threw another interception. This time, the ball hit rookie receiver Jalen McMillan right in the hands but McMillan couldn’t squeeze it, and the ball bounced right into the hands of Saints’ DB, Johnathan Abram. On the very next play, Spencer Rattler hit B.Means in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
And just like that, the Buccaneers’ lead had completely vanished. The Saints had scored 20 unanswered points in 5 minutes of game action.
Buccaneers 17 Saints 20
Finally, the Bucs’ offense regained their composure thanks to some unlikely contributors. First with a 39-catch and run by receiver Ryan Miller, who was just pulled off the practice squad a day earlier. Then, after making all his reads, Baker settled on a check down to Sean Tucker, who turned on the jets in what was a beautiful run into the end zone to regain the lead for Tampa Bay with his first career touchdown.
Buccaneers 24 Saints 20
41-yard catch and run by Foster Moreau put the Saints deep into Tampa territory. On the same play, YaYa Diaby went down following a questionable low block from a one of New Orleans receivers. Alvin Kamara had no problem running it in from the 4-yard line shortly thereafter.
Buccaneers 24 Saints 27
With just over two minutes remaining in the half, Chris Godwin came up with multiple big catches to advance the ball beyond midfield, before a Baker Mayfield pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Brian Bresee, causing the ball to fall conveniently into the hands of veteran defensive lineman, Cam Jordan.
It was Baker Mayfield’s third interception of the first half. It also gave the Saints possession from their own 40-yard line with 1:40 remaining in the first half.
New Orleans couldn’t do anything with the extra possession though, as a number of well timed blitzes forced them to punt. The Bucs gave it their best effort to move the ball back the other way, but a final play that consisted of multiple laterals, and ultimately a fumble by LT Tristan Wirfs, saw time run out on the first half.
The Buccaneers had 3 turnovers and 9 accepted penalties in what was a wild first half of football in New Orleans.
HALFTIME: Buccaneers 24 Saints 27
The Saints got the ball to start the second half, and a 19-yard completion from Rattler to Juwan Johnson on 3rd down gave the Saints positive field position early in the third quarter. However, what appeared to be — and was called on the field — a forced fumble by Tykee Smith, was overturned upon review.
The Bucs next drive went nowhere, and they punted it right back to New Orleans. Despite the offense coming to a screeching hault, Tampa's defense put together their best stand of the day. Rookie Chris Braswell registered the first sack of his career (alongside K.J. Britt), and Calijah Kancey teamed up with Logan Hall to sack Rattler again on the very next play.
Once the Bucs got the ball back, the offense finally decided to rejoin the party. Led by Sean Tucker, the Bucs were able to generate some positive yardage on handoffs and check downs. Then, Chris Godwin took a screen pass 55 yards to the house.
It was Godwin's 11th catch of the game, his 2nd TD, and the long catch and run brought his total yardage on the day to 125, including an incredible 105 yards after catch.
Buccaneers 31 Saints 27
After another Saints punt, Tampa Bay was facing 3rd-and-9 from their own 30-yard line, when Baker Mayfield somehow managed to escape the pocket despite being surrounded by Saints defenders. It was a heroic effort by Mayfield, but he ended up getting flattened by Saints DT Brian Bresee.
Mayfield was in a lot of pain, and it took him some time to pull himself up off the field before heading into the blue medical tent on the Tampa Bay sideline. Facing a 4th-and-short, with their quarterback in a lot of pain, the Bucs made the decision to punt the ball back to New Orleans with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
Just a few plays later, Spencer Rattler aired one out downfield — intended for Rashid Shaheed — but Zyon McCollum flew out of nowhere to make a diving interception. It was an incredible play that provided the Buccaneers with a jolt of momentum they desperately needed.
Then, Bucky Irving put together a magnificent run that saw him touch what felt like every blade of artificial grass on the turf at Caesars Superdome before finally being brought down. It was a 31-yard gain for the rookie, and although he was in serious pain just moments earlier, his quarterback Baker Mayfield could be seen running full speed down the field to lay a block for his young running back.
A few plays later, Baker Mayfield bought himself some time in the pocket before finding Cade Otton all alone in the end zone.
Buccaneers 37 Saints 27
The Bucs' defense continued their solid play in the second half and forced the Saints to punt in quick order.
On the ensuing possession, the Bucs continued to establish the run while moving the sticks and draining the clock. Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker both ran with great efficiency in Rachaad White's absence. Irving's elusiveness combined with Tuckers strong running and deceptive speed, proved to be a lethal combination. The drive ended appropriately, with Bucky Irving punching the ball into the end zone from the 2-yard line.
Buccaneers 44 Saints 27
WIth the Saints up against the wall, Spencer Rattler was picked off by versatile rookie DB, Tykee Smith, ultimately sealing the victory for the Buccaneers. Another big run for Sean Tucker added to what was already a career day for the former Syracuse stud, who then capped it off with an easy scamper to the corner of the end zone to put a big exclamation mark on big win.
FINAL: Buccaneers 51 Saints 27
Before the game had even ended, the Bucs had rushed the ball for 272 yards, and finished with a franchise record, 594 total yards. It was a coming out party for the Bucs run game, and unfortunately for Rachaad White, it happened with him on the sidelines.
Final Thoughts
It was a gritty and much needed win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans on Sunday.
The offense started this game off strong with Baker Mayfield airing it out before some craziness ensued — which tends to happen when these two teams meet. The Bucs ran into some turnovers, special teams mistakes, and plenty of penalties, allowing the Saints to overcome an early 17-0 deficit to take the lead. But like good teams need to do, the Buccaneers were able to weather the storm.
The Bucs' defensive line made their presence felt in the second half, and Todd Bowles' group came away with multiple interceptions on the day. The Tampa Bay offense was finally able to establish their rushing attack behind a combination of Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving. Baker Mayfield had some struggles, but Chris Godwin had one of his best games in years.
The Buccaneers (4-2) will look to build on this with an even tougher test next week when they will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night Football.
