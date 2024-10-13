Texas Players Disrespect Baker Mayfield 7 Years Later For Some Reason
The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma first began well over 100 years ago when the two programs first faced off in 1900. That rivalry has continued to gain steam since as far back as 1929, which marks the start of an annual matchup between the two teams that have now faced off a total of 120 times.
Although both programs have had their moments, Texas has the all-time bragging rights, having won 64 games while Oklahoma has won 51 — five games finished in a tie.
Some of Oklahoma's best years in recent memory can be attributed to none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Back in 2017, the two-time Heisman trophy winner infamously planted a Sooners flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after leading his team to a road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A lot of time has passed since then. But apparently, the Texas football program hasn't forgotten the antics of their old rival.
On Saturday, following the Longhorns 34-3 drubbing of the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX, linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Barryn Sorrell brought out a Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey and pierced it with a Texas flag at midfield.
Any questions about this incident shouldn't be so much about why these Texas players felt the need to do this — that seems obvious — but moreso, why did they choose to do it now? Baker Mayfield is currently playing in his 8th season in the NFL since being drafted first overall back in 2018.
