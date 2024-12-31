Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 17
The playoffs are drawing nearer. Tampa Bay controls its own destiny. And Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is still baking.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to defeat the Carolina Panthers to stay in the playoff hunt, and boy, did they, thrashing their division rival 48-14 en route to a first-place standing in the NFC South (after the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Washington Commanders). Mayfield had an unbelievable showing, completing 84.4% of his passes for 359 yards and five touchdown passes.
That performance was enough for Mayfield to win the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 17 — just two weeks after he won it in Week 15 aganst the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mayfield has now won this award three times with the Buccaneers — he won it last year in Week 15 after putting up a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field. Mayfield has 39 touchdowns, one away from joining quarterback Tom Brady in Buccaneers history as one of two Tampa Bay quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.
