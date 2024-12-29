3 Up, 3 Down in Bucs' 48-14 Blowout Win Over Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers needing a win to stay alive in the race for the NFC South. They got one, and a big one, scoring 48 points on the Panthers on a five-touchdown day by Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.
With the win the Buccaneers moved up to 9-7 on the season and now await the results from the Falcons vs Commanders, game tonight to see if they have a shot at winning the division. If the Falcons lose, the path is simply to win and you're in. If the Falcons win, it becomes more convoluted. The Bucs needed to handle their business today and they did just that, now it's up to fate to decide their future.
Here is who shined and who struggled in the Bucs' Week 17 matchup against the Panthers.
3 Up
WR Mike Evans
Evans was a monster for the Bucs in the red zone. He scored two touchdowns on the day. His second one was a pure display of power as he manhandled Panthers corner Caleb Farley to come down with the ball. On the Bucs' fifth drive of the day, Evans picked up a crucial first down on third and long to keep the series going. Evans finished the day with eight receptions for 97 yards and two scores. He now needs just 85 yards to reach 1,000 yards on the season.
RB Bucky Irving
Irving became the Bucs' first 1,000-yard rusher in nine years the last being Doug Martin in 2015. Irving started the Bucs' first scoring drive with 28 yards on the ground but really delivered on the Bucs' fourth drive of the game with a big run of 31 yards and reception of 42 yards to set up a Mike Evans touchdown. Irving went over the 1,000-yard mark in the second quarter on a run that gained him the final six yards he needed. Irving finished the day with 20 carries for 113 yards and a 5.7-yard average.
QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield was in the zone on Sunday. The Bucs' starting quarterback threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He was decisive in his reads and got the ball out quickly. He had three different players catch touchdowns and had a passer rating of 153.0. Baker had just five incompletions on the day.
Bonus Ups
The Bucs scored 48 points in a must-win game. Sure, you can mention the pass coverage at points and Adam Thielen's big game, but the Bucs moved the ball on offense and did what they needed to on defense. For that, we get bonus Ups.
Pass Rush & QB Contain
The Bucs' pass rush made Young feel the heat all day long. Tampa Bay's defense got to the second-year quarterback five times on the day, with sacks coming from Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey and Anthony Nelson, among others. The Bucs defense also did a great job containing Young from being an issue with his legs. The Panthers starting quarterback had just two runs on the day for eight yards as the Bucs kept him in check.
WR Jalen McMillan
It was a two-tuddy day for McMillan. The rookie wide receiver found the endzone twice, bringing his total to six touchdowns over the last four games. McMillan also had a big third-down grab on his way to finishing with five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight End Room
With Cade Otton sidelined for his second straight game, the tight end room was called upon to step up, and step up they did. Payne Durham finished the day with two receptions for 36 yards. His first was a 31-yard strike to set the Bucs up inside the five and his second went for his first career touchdown. Devin Culp made his first career receptions against the Panthers. His first catch moved the chains for 26 yards while his second went for 16 yards and converted a third down. He finished the day with three receptions for 52 yards.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Defensive Back Leaves Game vs. Panthers With Injury
• Bucky Irving Has Done What No Buccaneers Player Has Since 2015
• Randy Moss Will Love Mike Evans' Spectacular TD Catch in Buccaneers-Panthers
• Shaq Barrett Sends Playoff Run Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans