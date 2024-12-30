Date and Time for Week 18 Buccaneers-Saints Game Revealed
Games in the final week of the NFL season aren't typically scheduled ahead of time to take into consideration the craziness of NFL playoff scenarios. It's been a wild ride in the NFC, particularly, and with that in mind, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now know exactly when they'll be facing the New Orleans Saints in their season finale.
The NFL released their Week 18 schedule, and the Bucs won't be going through any oddities. There will be two games on Saturday and a primetime game in Week 18, of course, but Tampa Bay won't be involved in either — they'll face off against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday. Should the Buccaneers win that game they'll win their fourth NFC South title in a row
There will be two other games on the slate that Buccaneers fans will want to watch. The Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the Buccaneers indeed defeat the Saints and then the Rams lose that game, Tampa Bay will be the No. 3 seed and face either the Washington Commanders or the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. If the Rams were to win that game, Bucs fans can then tune into Sunday Night Football, as the loser between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings would then play the four-seed Buccaneers.
