Jason Licht Tweets Funny Response to Signing Duck to Buccaneers Contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a major bounce-back game after their lackluster performance in Week 16 that led to a loss against the Dallas Cowboys. They got just that in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers, a team that put a up a vicious fight in their first matchup in Week 13, coming away with a dominating 48-14 victory.
While much of the praise can be heaped upon Baker Mayfield, the Bucs' running game, the rest of the offense, and improved play of the defense, another play stood out amongst the rest as Joe Tryon-Shoyinka got through blockers to block a punt on special teams that was returned by J.J. Russell for a touchdown. That play likely put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
Even though it was an amazing play to see it was what actually occurred prior to the play happening as a duck flew onto the field right next to Buccaneers' punt returner Trey Palmer and caught the eye of the crowd as well as those watching across the country.
With the game well out of reach, the duck's appearance on the blocked punt made the rounds over social media quickly, and following the game Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht responded to a fan asking for the duck to be signed to special teams contract with the popular gif of Texans' superfan and Twitch streamer/YouTuber, Sketch.
It is quite interesting how the duck just so happened to float right onto the field before a play such as a blocked punt being returned for a touchdown, but ultimately the little guy didn't have much of an impact on where the action was.
It is easy to have a nice laugh after such an impressive win, but the Buccaneers cannot get complacent, as they will need all the help they will get starting with the Commanders-Falcons game set to be played on Sunday Night Football along with making sure they don't lay an egg in their final regular season game.
