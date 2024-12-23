Buccaneers Rookie Receiver Nabs Team's Second TD vs. Dallas Cowboys on SNF
There was a lot of hype coming into the season about Jalen McMillan and what the talented receiver out of Washington could potentially add to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.
Although his rookie season started off a little slower than many expected, he's certainly made his presence felt in recent weeks.
That continued on Sunday night, when the Buccaneers traveled to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
With the Bucs trailing the Cowboys 20-7 late in the second quarter, Tampa Bay needed to close the gap before halftime. Several Bucs contributed on the drive, including Mike Evans, Payne Durham, and Rachaad White, but it was Jalen McMillan who provided the final blow.
With the Bucs at the Cowboys' 11-yard line, Baker Mayfield fled the pocket to his right while keeping his eyes downfield, before he found a sliding McMillan in the middle of the endzone.
It was McMillan's second catch of the game, but his 4th receiving touchdown in Tampa Bay's last 3 games.
With Chris Godwin out for the season, the Buccaneers will continue to rely on the talented rookie to make plays. And if the last several weeks are any indication, it looks like he's up for the task.
