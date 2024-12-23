Sterling Shepard Steals the Show in SNF Intro Before Bucs-Cowboys
Over the years, we've seen a lot a wide variety of different player introductions.
Many primetime broadcasts allow players to introduce themselves on video. When this practice first began many years ago, players would simply state their name and the collegiate program they once played for. But as time went on, players began to get more creative. It's since become common to see players try and stand out by mentioning their high schools, elementary schools or by dropping random nicknames or slang terms during their introductions.
For the Buccaneers' game against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday Night Football, Sterling Shepard tried something we've never seen before.
Shepard included his two daughters, Cali and Cassie, in his introduction video, having them announce his alma mater, Oklahoma.
It was a unique idea, considering it's never been done before, and a pleasant surprise for viewers to get a glimpse of Sterling Shepard's life away from football, where he's also a father to two adorable children.
