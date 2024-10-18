Bucs Set to Play 'Physical' Ravens Team Monday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face a lot of tough opponents this year. The red-hot Baltimore Ravens, winners of their last four games in a row, will be among the toughest.
The Ravens boast a high-flying offense, ranking No. 1 in yards per game and No. 2 in touchdowns per game. Additionally, they have the best rushing defense in the NFL, limiting opponents to just 3.0 yards per carry and 59.0 yards a game. On top of that, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has only lost one game against the NFC in his 23 attempts.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will be going up against Ravens OC Todd Monken, a one-time Bucs OC who he's familiar with from Monken's time at Georgia, where his son plays football. Bowles gave Monken a lot of props, noting that he's a great OC who happens to have a ton of weapons to work with.
“It’s versatile. He can do a lot of things. He can do a lot of things. He’s got Lamar [Jackson], he’s got [Derrick] Henry, he’s got the [wide] receivers, he’s got the tight ends, and he has a huge offensive line. They can beat you in a multitude of ways," Bowles said. "They can pound you, they can beat you with speed, they can beat you over the top, they can beat you with quick stuff, they can beat you with across-the-field stuff. He’s doing a heck of a job there. They’ve got a heck of a system.”
And then there's the defensive side of the ball. We mentioned how strong they are against the run, but their passing defense is actually quite bad — they're 31st in the league in passing yards per game (275.7). Despite that, quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't letting his guard down.
Mayfield particularly gave credit to a few players — defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey — and mentioned that their biggest strength on defense is their physicality.
"They’re physical, they want to be the bully, but they have those guys that set the tone for them on all three levels," Mayfield said. "Every single position group presents its own challenges. Yeah, we’re playing the Ravens and they’re a physical team, but it still comes down to us executing, running our things and doing it at a very high level.”
It will be a trial. But the Bucs are a great football team, too, and Bowles stressed that the best way to play a marquee team is to prepare as much as you can.
"They’re a physical ball club. I have a lot of respect for Coach [John] Harbaugh and the things they do," Bowles said. "We’ve just got to be ready to play.”
