Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ranked among top free agents by CBS

Chris Godwin may have played his final down with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. Chris Godwin has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but his contract is up.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco ranked all of the free agents in the NFL, and Godwin came in at No. 12.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Miami Dolphins
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Godwin among the best

"Chris Godwin was on a tear to open the 2024 season with 50 catches in seven games before breaking his left ankle. He is expected to be back for the 2025 season. He is a tactical route runner who plays his best football from the slot. When he moved outside in 2023, he wasn't as good. He is 29," Prisco writes.

The only free agents ranked higher than Godwin are Osa Odighizuwa, Zack Baun, Jevon Holland, D.J. Reed, Drew Dalman, Milton Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Trey Smith, Josh Sweat, Tee Higgins and Sam Darnold.

