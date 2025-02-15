Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ranked among top free agents by CBS
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. Chris Godwin has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but his contract is up.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco ranked all of the free agents in the NFL, and Godwin came in at No. 12.
READ MORE: Full 2025 first-round mock draft: Buccaneers take dominant EDGE in pre-NFL Combine mock
Godwin among the best
"Chris Godwin was on a tear to open the 2024 season with 50 catches in seven games before breaking his left ankle. He is expected to be back for the 2025 season. He is a tactical route runner who plays his best football from the slot. When he moved outside in 2023, he wasn't as good. He is 29," Prisco writes.
The only free agents ranked higher than Godwin are Osa Odighizuwa, Zack Baun, Jevon Holland, D.J. Reed, Drew Dalman, Milton Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Trey Smith, Josh Sweat, Tee Higgins and Sam Darnold.
READ MORE: Two ESPN analysts see Buccaneers taking step back in 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
• ESPN includes Buccaneers in teams that could target Myles Garrett
• Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth