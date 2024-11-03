Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
It's another primetime game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their third in five weeks, and this time it comes on Monday Night Football against the undefeated Chiefs. The Bucs are coming off a tough divisional loss to the Atlanta Falcons but must quickly regroup against a Chiefs team that is finding ways to win besides just relying on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Their running game has become a potent part of their offense and they boast one of the league's best defenses.
With a tough matchup looming against the 49ers on a short week before the bye, the Bucs need to try and find a way to secure a win against the Chiefs or fall below .500.
Matchup History
The Bucs and Chiefs haven't played each other much since their first matchup in 1976. In fact, the two teams have met just 15 times in the last 48 years. Tampa Bay currently holds the series win lead with eight games to the Chiefs' seven, although one of those games meant more than any of their other contests. The Buccaneers lost to Kansas City the last time these two teams met in 2022, by a score of 41-31. However, the Bucs had beaten them in their previous meeting in Super Bowl 55 by a score of 31-9. A masterful defensive game plan by then-defensive coordinator and now-head coach Todd Bowles limited Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to just three field goals. On the other side of the ball, Brady and the offense carved up the Kansas City defense on their way to their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
Looking Back At 2023
After winning the Super Bowl the previous year, the Chiefs returned in 2023 intending to repeat as world champions for the first time since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. They lost several starters in free agency but bolstered the squad with the signings of Jawaan Taylor, Charles Omenihu, and three former Bucs: Donovan Smith, Mike Edwards, and Blaine Gabbert. Meanwhile, star defensive lineman Chris Jones held out until September until getting a massive new contract.
The Chiefs opened their season with a loss to the New Orleans Saints before rattling off six straight wins on their way to an 11-6 record and finishing as the number three seed. Kansas City hosted the Dolphins in the first round in a game that was the fourth coldest game in NFL history with a wind chill of -20. A thrilling contest in Buffalo against the Bills followed where the Chiefs barely made it out with the win thanks to a last-second missed field goal that would've tied the game by the Bills. Next on their docket was a trip to Baltimore to face the one-seed Ravens where a 17-7 halftime lead was enough to send them to their second straight Super Bowl. A 25-22 win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl gave the Chiefs back-to-back world championships.
What's New In 2024
The Chiefs have one goal in mind this season, and that is a three-peat as World Champions. To aid their cause they re-signed tight end Travis Kelce to an extension, signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (now on injured reserve) and brought in Carson Wentz to serve as the backup to Mahomes. They added to their wide receiving corps with first-round pick Xavier Worthy and grabbed tackle Kingsley Suamatia in the second round to groom as their future left tackle. Most recently they have traded for former All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and bolstered their pass rush with former Patriot outside linebacker Josh Uche.
Final Thoughts
Patrick Mahomes has not looked like his usual regular self and is currently tied for the league lead, with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield in interceptions with nine. His eight touchdown passes are well below what has been expected of him in the past but the Kansas City offense is relying on the ground game much more this season. The defense has been the real star for the Chiefs and ranks top five in total defense through Week 8 of the regular season. Kansas City is the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and comes into a matchup against the Bucs on Monday Night Football as the team to beat. It will be an uphill battle for the Bucs to try and come away with a victory, especially playing in Arrowhead.
