Buccaneers’ biggest concerns going into Falcons matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to buck their losing ways, and they will get a shot to let their frustrations out on a short week against the Atlanta Falcons in a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Bucs will be getting back star wideout Mike Evans for the contest and potentially Jalen McMillan to hopefully give the offense a boost, but the defense could be an issue against the Falcons, with SirVocea Dennis already being ruled out and Tykee Smith likely following suit.

With question marks galore surrounding this iteration of the Buccaneers, here are the major concerns that could lead Tampa Bay into yet another loss against the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins knows how to light up Todd Bowles' defense, especially in the type of zone that Bowles likes his defense to run. 'Kirko Chainz', as he is known in the ATL, swept the Bucs as the Falcons' starter last season and, along the way, put up record-setting numbers (a franchise record 509 yards in Week 5). In those two matchups in 2024, Cousins threw for nearly 800 yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception.

Bijan Robinson

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are going to have to key in on Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson with Drake London being ruled out. Robinson is one of the best dual-threat backs in the game, utilizing his skill, speed, vision, and explosiveness to make defenders miss in space and create chunk plays. While Robinson is the highlight of Atlanta's backfield, the Bucs will also have to deal with Tyler Allgier.

The Bucs held Robinson relatively in check when it came to running the ball in their Week 1 matchup this season, but were unable to contain him much in the passing game as he caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tampa Bay will have to pay major attention to him, especially with a few players down on defense.

Defensive Losses

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) and linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Speaking of Bijan Robinson, the Buccaneers will have a tough time covering him in the matchup with linebacker SirVocea Dennis out with an injury. While Dennis hasn't had the best of seasons coverage-wise, he did fairly well in the first matchup, and having a backup platoon starting with Deion Jones trying to match up with him will be tough.

Add in the fact that safety Tykee Smith is also expected to miss this one with injury, and you can see why the defense could be a worry mark for the Bucs as they try to fix their middle-of-the-field woes and explosive plays, even with Drake London out with a PCL injury.

