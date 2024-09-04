Cardinals Awards: New Breakout Star Emerging
ARIZONA--The Arizona Cardinals are just a few short days from their regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
In year two of a rebuild, there's plenty of new faces, but a core group of offensive veterans will look to continue the positive momentum from the end of 2023.
Ahead of the upcoming season, I looked at Arizona's burgeoning roster, and gave my best predictions for which players are likely to be recognized for their play in year two of the Jonathan Gannon era.
Offensive Player of the Year
RB James Conner
The Cardinals are a run-first squad, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likes to run downhill. Conner is the perfect archetype of back to lead Arizona's rushing attack again, after reaching his first career 1,000-yard mark in 2023.
Sure, there's a chance some of his carries go to rookie Trey Benson. Sure, with a healthy Kyler Murray, there might be more passing or QB run situations. But Conner will be the driving force of the offense, and Petzing himself has said the veteran will be the "bell cow."
The primary concern for the 29-year-old would be injury, as he missed some time in 2023 as well. But with a 5.0 yards per carry rate and a career-high 57 rushing first downs last year, the big rumble-back is the perfect front to a Cardinal offense that no longer centers itself on finesse.
Barring injury, fans can safely expect another near-1,000 yard season for Conner as the Cardinals continue to develop their multi-dimensional offense.
HM: Trey McBride
Defensive Player of the Year
S Jalen Thompson
Not to intentionally start 2-for-2 in repeat award winners, but the truth is there's just simply too much in question with this defense. While improved, there aren't many clear-cut stars on this unit, and it feels like the writing is on the wall for this to be the beginning of the end of Budda Baker's tenure with the Cardinals.
Thompson was Arizona's best defensive player last year, and continues to develop as a high-IQ safety. He combines ball-hawking with good coverage instincts and open-field tackle ability, and is a leader on the field.
He's settled in to his role, and should be able to run back the same level of production in 2024.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Is there much that needs to be said about Arizona's top draft pick? Harrison is the most NFL-ready prospect the Cardinals have drafted in a long time, perhaps ever. He'll be inserted immediately into the WR1 role and is poised to be Murray's top target.
The rookie out of Ohio State has mountains of expectations heaped on him, but they're probably not all that high considering his ceiling. Harrison combines big play ability with a consistent smoothness that makes it look effortless.
Barring an injury that would send Cardinals fans into their deepest depression since last season, Harrison is an immediate threat to clear 1,000 receiving yards, and no offensive rookie is likely to bring anything close to Harrison's value.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
OLB Xavier Thomas
There isn't much depth to Arizona's pass rush, but there is a large number of rookie additions to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' squad. With question marks surrounding just about every rookie on this defense, consistency of production will be the deciding factor here.
Now, this is also partially dependent on the status of Darius Robinson. The giant out of Missouri will begin the season on Injured Reserve. Depending on when Robinson does make his return, he could have a strong case, but, operating without him for the time being, Thomas will have a chance to show the Cardinals what he can do.
Thomas won reps at a consistent rate in the preseason, and has a clearly high motor and ability to find his way to the QB. It didn't manifest as much in sacks, but the disruptor found himself living in the backfield.
With likely little production from the veterans and an opportunity to fill a larger role, Thomas could find himself as an integral part of a weak pass-rush unit, and maybe pick up a handful of sacks along the way.
HM: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Breakout Player of the Year
WR Greg Dortch
The shifty slot receiver will be the Cardinals' primary slot receiver in 2024. While Arizona is looking to get away from the undersized WR archetype, Dortch provides an extra dimension to the WR room that will both aid his overall production and provide a safety valve for Murray.
He only had 280 yards in 2023, but not for a lack of getting open. In fact, he became one of the most reliable targets on the team as the season waned. The story with Dortch has always been his ability to maximize his production in the opportunity provided.
After only starting four games last season, his opportunity is about to see a huge increase, and with his separation, feel for the soft spots in a defense and steady hands, expect a very solid year from Dortch as he puts himself on the map of upper-end slot men.
HM: WR Michael Wilson
MVP
QB Kyler Murray
I know, it's lazy to simply project a team's starting QB to be their MVP. But in this case, it makes the most sense. Sure, Harrison, McBride and Conner will be crucial facets of the offense, but Murray is the one in charge of getting it to them.
With Petzing's system built to increase Murray's margin for error, his pesky turnover issues could see some respite, especially as he'll have had a fully healthy off-season to get accustomed to the offense and his new weapons.
He'll have a strong run game, a higher level of comfort in the offense, and a group of 3-4 reliable playmakers to get the ball to. I won't go crazy and predict him to be a national MVP candidate, but he's primed to be able to have a top-10 season at least, especially with Harrison, McBride, Dortch and Wilson to throw to.
His athleticism has fully returned, and his maturity and leadership continue to rise. Not to be overly optimistic about a team still in rebuild mode, but Murray has the chance to truly slide into the upper echelon of starting QBs this season, and the Cardinals can benefit from it.
The Cardinals will begin their regular season in Buffalo this week, kicking off at 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Sunday.
