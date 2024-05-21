Cardinals Confident in Paris Johnson's Position Change
ARIZONA -- Change is coming to the Arizona Cardinals.
After debate all offseason of where tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams would play moving into 2024, we finally have an answer.
“Jonah [Williams] is going to go right. Paris [Johnson] is going to go left. We’ll see how that looks,” Gannon told reporters yesterday as OTA's began.
"I think it's going to be good - Paris obviously playing both - Jonah playing both. We'll start there and see how it goes. ... That's what they're both comfortable with right now. We'll see how it looks."
Gannon said he ultimately has "veto" power over the move, citing things can be flipped back at any point.
Johnson - the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - spent his rookie season at right tackle after playing left tackle at Ohio State the year prior.
Many believe left tackle is Johnson's natural position, and with D.J. Humphries now out of the picture, he can anchor Murray's blindside for years to come.
Even if it means switching sides from BFF and Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez.
"We've made eye contact a couple of times where we kind of just look at each other... and we kind of just snap back into it," Hernandez joked after Monday's practice.
"But at the end of the day, we all are here to do what's best for the team. Nobody here is thinking about themselves or where they want to play. So we're all good with whatever the coaches want to do. Either way, I know he's gonna thrive out there on the left side, and he's gonna do a hell of a job. I'm excited to see it."
Center Hjalte Froholdt agreed.
"All I know is Paris has taken responsibility on being the left tackle and kind of the guy on the left side. He looks smooth, looks natural. He's played there before," said Froholdt.
"He's at a different level too. I think for him heading into year two compared to rookie year where it's like, 'OK, now I'm taking an extra step. I want to be even better than what I was'. He's like, 'I know what is expected of me. The game, the tempo and everything'. So it's really cool to see where Paris is at even with a little caveat of switching positions."
The switch also signals Williams will stay at right tackle for a second straight year after making the switch for the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Williams requested a trade after Cincinnati signed left tackle Orlando Brown (which kicked Williams to the other side).
Williams eventually rescinded the request and played at RT in 2023 for the Bengals, a position he also played at for Alabama at the beginning of his college career. Williams inked a two-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals this offseason.
Hernandez isn't worried about developing a rapport with his new running mate on the right side.
"It'll be easy. These guys aren't bringing in just regular Joe's - Jonah's a dog. I really like him," Hernandez said.
"Same thing [happened] with Paris. We're clicking quick. He's also a vet. He knows what it is and how it's supposed to look and what you're supposed to do. I really like it. I like his mindset. And I think we're gonna do big things get on the right side."