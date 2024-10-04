Cardinals Early Season Trade Targets
We are about a month away from the NFL trade deadline on November 5, and the Arizona Cardinals should be players in the field one way or the other.
Arizona could opt to sell some of their players to acquire some capital for next year's draft class, but they could also be buyers and try to add upgrades across a roster that has failed to live up to expectations.
With the team's huge cap space, the Cardinals could make a swing on a more-than-quality player and have the option to extend them if it works out.
I believe that the Cards could target a small handful of players, all of which wouldn't likely cost an arm and a leg to acquire.
All of these targets could make immediate impacts for Arizona, as well.
There's three guys I have in mind, but there's also an honorable mention that I'd like to start this list with...
HM: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, New York Giants
Neal is a high-profile name after being the seventh-overall pick in the 2022. However, Neal has been, well, let's say not great for the G-Men and has been benched more than a few times.
The Cardinals could kick the tires on a high-upside player, but he comes with a ton of risk. For what it's worth, Neal has versatility to kick inside to guard, which could be attractive for Arizona considering Jonah Williams will eventually return.
I'm not sure how much Neal would cost thanks to his previous pedigree, but the worst-case scenario is you call New York and they want too much compensation. Doesn't hurt to call.
Azeez Ojulari, Edge Rusher, New York Giants
The Cardinals have made the most of an underwhelming pass rush this season. Arizona has collected nine sacks with seven different players getting home for at least one. It's a testament to Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis' scheming to manufacture as pass rush.
However, the Commanders exposed the Cards' attempt to mask their weakness, allowing zero sacks. Considering Washington doesn't have a good offensive line, this is a problem.
Therefore, Arizona needs to be shopping for another pass rusher and Ojulari is a buy-low candidate that could turn into a perfect role player for the team. Ojulari has 17 career sacks including eight as a rookie. He's a terrific rotational piece for a defense and the Cards would be thrilled to add him to their front.
Beyond the obvious connection between Azeez and his brother, B.J., this is a perfect trade scenario for the Cardinals. Honestly, if it were up to me, this would be the move that I would prioritize for the cost and potential return on investment.
Ben Cleveland, Interior Offensive Line, Baltimore Ravens
The Cardinals offensive line has been underwhelming this year. An injured Jonah Williams doesn't help, but the rest of the line has underachieved after we had hope they would become a solid unit this season. It wouldn't hurt to get some reinforcements.
For some reason, the Ravens refuse to use Cleveland, who has looked quality over three years of development. Last season, Cleveland saw some starting time toward the end of the year and looked like a completely different player in a good way than what Baltimore had seen in his first two seasons. There's a chance that he's finally hit his stride.
Plus there's a chance that Cleveland may cost little as he enters the final year of his contract.
The Cards could get away with shipping minimal compensation for "Big Country" Cleveland's services and kick the tires on the former third-round pick. If Cleveland ends up reaching his potential after sitting for three seasons with some playing time sprinkled in then Arizona would be thrilled for the value.
If he doesn't then the team forfeited minimal capital on him.
Haason Reddick, Edge Rusher, New York Jets
The one trade that Cardinals fans as a consensus want to see happen is to bring home Haason Reddick.
After being dealt by the Eagles this offseason due to contract disputes, Reddick was shipped off to the Jets. Unfortunately for Gang Green, Reddick is sitting out until a new contract extension is reached for him and that doesn't appear to be on the horizon any time soon.
It's a shame because even at age 30, he's still been wildly productive the last four seasons as he's amassed 50.5 sacks with three different teams, including the Panthers in 2021. To say he's aged like a fine wine would be an understatement.
Reddick started his NFL career with the Cardinals back in 2017, but AZ didn't use him properly in his first three seasons. By the time he was lined up as a full-time pass rusher, the Cards decided to let him walk... that turned out to be a massive mistake.
The team can right their mistake and bring back Reddick and give him a fat extension with all their cap space. Reddick still has plenty left in the tank and he would dramatically increase the defense's production overall.
It's a slam dunk if Monti Ossenfort can pull it off, plus there's a chance the compensation might not be crazy considering Reddick refuses to play for New York.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
Cardinals Give Major Injury Updates
Cardinals Star Budda Baker Addresses Trade Rumors
Marvin Harrison Needs More Opportunities