Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reflects, Ready for Redemption
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn't mince words.
"Win the Super Bowl. That's my goal. That's my expectation. Every year, it's to win the Super Bowl," said Murray.
Lombardi trophies aren't synonymous with the desert. A great host city for Super Bowls both past and present, sure, but the Cardinals have just one appearance in the big game and still have yet to claim their first championship since moving out to Arizona.
Murray hopes for that to change sooner rather than later with him at the helm, though he acknowledged 2023 saw the Cardinals take a few lumps en route to their 4-13 record.
"A year better. Obviously last year may not have been where we want to be. We're still striving to get there. A whole new regime came in last year. Learning the system, everybody trying to figure out their role on the team, understanding what our goal is and everybody pushing towards that," he said.
"You can tell the difference out there. Everybody's playing faster, more comfortable. ... I'm excited, I won't put any limitation on what we can do."
Murray himself was limited due to ACL rehab that saw him miss the first half of the schedule. He returned for the final slate of games and managed to spark hope for the future.
Now, fully healthy and recovered, Murray says it's one of the best build-ups to a season he's had in awhile.
"It's felt like one of the best offseasons I've had in a long time, just being able to 1. be healthy and 2. be in touch with the guys, actually be a part of it. Obviously last year being on the side, having to watch, be in meetings and not really be able to get a feel for anything - it just makes a difference when I'm out there," said Murray.
"We're all getting better together, not only on the field but off the field. It's been a good offseason."
There's been a noticeable shift in Murray's attitude, leadership, aura (whatever the cool kids call it) since head coach Jonathan Gannon's staff arrived last offseason. Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have been nothing short of supportive for the franchise quarterback.
Through losing and learning to rebound from a massive injury, Murray was different as he sat in the interviewee chair after practice.
Different in a good way, in a way where sitting ten feet from the former No. 1 overall pick, you felt he has shaken any previous narrative spun about him.
"It's the natural maturation in life," Murray said.
"Going into Year 6, yeah I would say - am I excited? Hell yeah, I'm excited. I feel good. Just to be healthy again is a blessing. To have the support of your head coach and everybody around you, I believe in what we can do."
Murray played eight games last season, completing 65.7% of passes for 224.9 yards per game and ten touchdowns to five interceptions. Murray was responsible for three of Arizona's four wins, even with no preseason and arguably the worst roster he inherited since his rookie season.
Often in life, doors close so others open.
Murray hopes to kick down the door this season.
"It flew by, honestly. I think all of that goes into having another year in the system. Getting more reps. I'm excited going into this year - there's a lot of things I wanted to work on. I think these reps I'm getting with the guys right now are the most important," said Murray on learning from last season.
"I'm not talking about going out there and throwing routes on air - I'm just saying being on the field and seeing every possible scenario we can see until we get to the season so that when we get there, we know what to do. It's second nature, versus I'm out there thinking [too much]. There were times last year when I was obviously fresh off injury and kind of got tossed into the fire ... You don't want to be out there thinking [too much], you're not at full form at that point. I think when we get to that point where we're just reacting and making plays, it's going to be a good thing."