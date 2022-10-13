Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 receiver since arriving to the desert.

Part of that is the connection between he and Murray, who once balled together at Oklahoma back in their college days.

Part of that is Brown's mere ability to produce no matter the matchup. He paces the Cardinals in receptions (38), targets (55), receiving yards (417) and touchdown receptions (3).

Part of that also is the absence of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and with Arizona sitting at 2-3, the Cardinals are exciting to add one of football's greatest weapons back to their arsenal.

You can count Brown in that mix, as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and touched on Hopkins, how close the offense is to clicking and even his fashion sense:

The Cardinals play one more week without Hopkins in a trip up north to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

