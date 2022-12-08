When Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz went down, a few things happened.

The Cardinals lost their coveted security blanket on offense after Ertz went down on the first drive of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona lost one of the leaders in their locker room, and they've yet to get suitable production in his absence.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the Cardinals believed Ertz's ACL was intact, but he was soon ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ertz posted on social media after he had a successful surgery and essentially confirmed he was done even before Arizona put him on IR.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't reveal exactly what happened to Ertz, but reporters eventually found out after Ertz and his family appeared at Arizona's practice facility to accept his Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year Award/Nomination.

Ertz revealed he tore both his ACL and MCL.

"It was ACL/MCL. We didn't know exactly - we didn't think the ACL was involved early on, and then it was just partially torn and it wouldn't have lasted long-term so we had to go in and get both done. I'm glad it's behind me now. I would've hated to [say] 'hey lets see if it can hold up long-term' and then we regret that decision in a year. So now once I get fully healthy and ready to go, I'll be back to myself."

Ertz, along with the Cardinals, can't wait for him to return to full health. It's a long road ahead for both parties, but there's no doubting the impact Ertz has shown on and off the field.

