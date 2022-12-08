Skip to main content

DeAndre Hopkins Headlines Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was one of four DNP's on the injury report today.

The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field on Thursday, and thus their first injury report of their Monday Night Football meeting with the New England Patriots was released. 

DNP- Rashaad Corward, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy

Limited- Trysten Hill, Charles Washington

Full- Greg Dortch

Cardinals-Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Cards Pats THUR IR

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters earlier this week the likes of Coward, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez probably won't make an appearance this week. 

Hopkins was the surprising name on the injury report considering he spoke with reporters after practice on Wednesday.

Moore and Murphy are considered day-to-day. Kingsbury said he's hopeful Murphy can return to action:

“He wants to play. We want to make sure he’s able to and can play at the level he can, so it truly is day to day to see how that back feels. Hopefully, by Monday he feels good enough, but we’re being cautious.," he said.

“He looked okay [in practice]. He’s progressed. I’d say it’s going to be close (after) watching him today, but with those backs you just never know how it’s going to turn.”

If Moore can't go, Greg Dortch is ready to produce like he's proved capable of doing previously. 

Arizona Cardinals
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sport
