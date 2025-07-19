Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Tight End
After a busy offseason, training camp is just a week away - Arizona Cardinals football is almost upon us.
Let's dive into what each position will look like for the Cardinals in 2025, continuing with tight ends. Arizona has an elite option as its starter, but where do the other pieces fall in the depth chart?
As for Arizona's tight ends, there's a talented group of guys on the roster who could all make an impact, so let's break them all down.
Starter: Trey McBride
In what may be the most obvious selection on the Cardinals’ depth chart, I have Trey McBride as my starting tight end.
McBride could very well end up being the best TE in the league, and that isn’t a stretch in the slightest, as he totaled 1,146 receiving yards in 2024, second to just Brock Bowers. He only caught two touchdowns on the season, but a lot of that had to do with circumstance, as there’s no question if he’s a productive receiver in the red zone.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound former second-round pick has also been a very solid blocker since he arrived in Arizona after being selected in 2022. He can change the game in so many different ways, which makes him extremely valuable.
Whether McBride ends up as the top tight end in the NFL or not, he’ll be one of the most important pieces on the Cardinals’ roster, as the success of the offense relies heavily on him.
I believe he’s up for the challenge, as in year four of his career, McBride could make a jump that makes him not only an elite player for the Cardinals, but one of the faces of the entire league.
Backup: Tip Reiman
While there’s a steep drop-off after McBride, the Cardinals still have capable tight ends after their star. Tip Reiman is my backup for 2025, as he enters his second season with Arizona after being drafted in the third round out of Illinois.
Reiman appeared in all 17 games a year ago but caught just six passes for 37 yards. He was primarily used in blocking schemes and on special teams, but this season could be the year that he gets a chance to catch more passes. It’s an uphill battle with McBride ahead of him, but I think he’s the second option without a doubt.
At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Reiman has great size for the position and can be used even if he isn’t going downfield on offense. As a backup, he should be a very valuable piece to have.
Dark horse: Elijah Higgins
Next, my dark horse for who I think could make an unexpected impact is Elijah Higgins. Entering his third season, Higgins is a player who profiles a bit more like a fourth receiver than a typical tight end, which could really pay off for Arizona.
The Cardinals acquired him in 2023 after he was released by the Dolphins following his selection in the sixth round of that year’s draft. Both 2023 and 2024 saw limited production, but he showed glimpses of what he could potentially become.
As a former wide receiver alongside Michael Wilson at Stanford, those two could potentially line up side by side more frequently this season, as Higgins looks to use his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame as a versatile player who could wind up getting more snaps than people anticipate.
Other players on the training camp roster: Josiah Deguara, Travis Volvolek, Oscar Cardenas
Wrapping up with the guys who will be battling for the last potential spot on the depth chart, the Cardinals have a mix of veteran and rookie presence to round out their tight end room.
Josiah Deguara has been around the league since he was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2020 draft, playing for Green Bay until 2023 and then with the Jaguars last season.
He’s never made a large impact, but his most productive season came in 2021, when he caught 25 passes for 245 yards and two TDs. At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, he’s a bit undersized, but his experience could be an advantage for him.
Travis Vokolek is another player who will compete for a roster spot, as he’s bounced from practice squads to active rosters for the majority of his career after going undrafted in 2023. He was on the Ravens’ practice squad for the majority of 2023, but the Cardinals signed him late that season.
He’s been on the 53-man roster for Arizona since, but has been inactive for all but just two games late in 2023. The 2024 season saw no action for the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end, as he looks to use his size to his advantage in 2025.
Oscar Cardenas is the final tight end who will appear in training camp, as the undrafted rookie looks to show why he belongs in the NFL. Cardenas wrapped up a respectable five-year career at UTSA, with the Cardinals giving him his first shot at the pros.
At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he has solid size and could open some eyes at camp if things go right for the rookie.
Position outlook
For my outlook on the Cardinals’ tight ends, it’s pretty simple. If Trey McBride can continue his progression, he’ll not only be Arizona’s go-to target on offense, but one of the premier players in the NFL.
A 1,000-yard receiving season should be almost a given, but what I, and presumably any Cardinals fan, would like to see are more end zone looks. If McBride can become a force in the red zone, the sky’s the limit for him.
Beyond McBride, Arizona has talented guys in Reiman and Higgins who should fill the backup roles nicely. Reiman has more of a blocking build, while Higgins profiles as a receiving tight end, giving the Cardinals some versatility there.
After the three tight ends that are expected to make the active roster, Arizona has a few more options in Deguara, Vokolek and Cardenas who will battle for a possible fourth tight end spot.
This rounds out the Cardinals’ tight end unit, which should be a very productive one in 2025.