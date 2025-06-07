3 Cardinals Who Could Lose Starting Spot
Everybody loves a good training camp battle, and the Arizona Cardinals will have more than their fair share of them throughout mandatory minicamp and eventually training camp.
The team was highly competitive last season and narrowly missed the playoffs thanks to a late season collapse. Naturally, it caught the attention of the team, who decided to make changes and improvements to help avoid that fall and get back into the postseason.
The majority of those changes were made to the defensive side of the football and at all three levels. The offense did not experience many, if any changes at nearly every position.
Right, wrong, or indifferent, the team clearly has more trust in the offense to rebound in 2025 than the defense, hence why the latter was so heavily addressed.
Arizona's offense fell off the rails late last season and needed more love than it got. Of course, what is returning from last year is quite talented and may be able to bounce back with ease. That tends to happen when the group is littered with Pro Bowl caliber players at several positions.
But for the players who don't fit that narrative, they will face plenty of competition to get a starting role. And even after earning that honor, they could lose it in the blink of an eye.
I see more than a few great camp battles in store for the offense, but I believe three specific battles will stand out much more than others. The majority of these competitions will be held in the trenches, but I firmly believe one of the unit's skill positions is up for grabs -- slot receiver.
The fans know who they want, but I'm not so sure his job is secure, so let's start there:
Slot wide receiver
Projected starter: Greg Dortch
Watch out for: Zay Jones
Is this the year that "The Dortchure Chamber" finally arrives? Cardinals fans have been manifesting Dortch's breakout for a hot minute, but it simply has yet to come. 2025 may be his last chance to realize that potential and inherit the title.
But he will have a veteran receiver breathing down his neck at the first opportunity with Jones much more prepared for the season.
Arizona signed the long time receiver last offseason, however he missed time with a suspension that limited his time and production. He is seemingly in a better spot now and will have every opportunity to become Arizona's starting slot receiver -- a role he has thrived in during his career including a prolific 2022 season where he caught 80 passes with the Jaguars.
It's not often you see the young guy being pressured by a veteran for a starting gig -- usually it's the other way around. But Dortch hasn't lived up to his hype while Jones has proven himself previously. The offense needs proven players this season in a do-or-die scenario, which could force Jones into the lineup over Dortch.
Right guard
Projected starter: Isaiah Adams
Watch out for: Royce Newman
I know I just mentioned how it's more rare and unusual to see veterans as potential threats to steal a younger player's job, but that's true once again at right guard. The position is perhaps the most unsettled on the entire roster, too, which only makes this a more obvious position to highlight.
And that leads us to second-year man Isaiah Adams. The Illinois product and Canadian was made a third round selection last season based on his upside to become a mauler inside. He found the field as a starter five times last season and was up and down as one would expect for a rookie who was discussed as being a raw prospect.
He will have an early head start on the spot, but Newman will push him.
Newman was signed this offseason after spending last season with the Buccaneers. In four pro seasons, Newman has played in 52 games and started in 24. It gives him more experience than Adams, although he is not nearly as intriguing.
The battle will come down to consistency more than anything else. Adams will have every opportunity to entrench himself at right guard, but he will still face competition that could bench him any given moment.
Right tackle
Projected starter: Jonah Williams
Watch out for: Kelvin Beachum
I'm on record that I would make Beachum my week one starting right tackle over Williams, and it pains me to say as someone who championed the latter as an elite prospect coming out of college.
My logic comes from the fact that Williams cannot stay on the field with consistent and persistent health issues. Beachum, meanwhile, has been a consistent and reliable starter for Arizona in his five seasons.
Where Williams made just six starts last year after missing the front of the season and then being knocked out for the back of it with injuries, Beachum played in 16 games and started in 12 of them. And although Beachum may not be some Pro Bowl caliber player, he does provide the reliability
It poses an interesting camp battle between the two with no one player maintaining a clear edge. Williams is likely in line to start if healthy, but Beachum will be in the wings to step in if needed whether it be via injury or poor play.