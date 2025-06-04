Why Cardinals Will - And Won't - Win NFC West
The NFC West will be a must-watch division race in 2025. All four teams have a path to winning the division title, including the Arizona Cardinals.
It's easy to forget Arizona had a grasp on the division crown for a portion of last season. Of course, their collapse post-bye week ruined its chances.
But, perhaps they can flip the script in 2025 and claim its first NFC West title since 2015. Honestly, a part of me can't believe it's been that long.
The Cardinals are a good team and Jonathan Gannon has them playing at a high level. He managed to improve the team's minimum expectations after last season, and that could mean 2025 will have pressure that wasn't supposed to be there.
It shouldn't be playoffs-or-bust for Gannon, but there will be high hopes and even realistic ones to get back to late-January football.
The team's best path to the postseason will be in winning the NFC West. The conference as a whole has plenty of strong teams who will fill out wildcard spots.
That will make life much more difficult for Arizona, but their division is very winnable.
Three ways the Cardinals win the NFC West division title - and three ways they lose it:
Why Cardinals Win NFC West
Plenty of parity
The NFC West is as wide open as it’s been in a long time. The 49ers no longer have a firm grasp on it, and even the reigning champion Rams are no lock to stay at the top. It leaves room for both the Cardinals, who at one point led the division last season, and the Seahawks, who were contending for the crown up until the final couple of weeks.
It gives Arizona an opportunity to take advantage and seize a crown.
Heavy momentum
Perhaps the biggest factor for the Cardinals will be whether they can build off a 2024 season in which they overachieved their expectations drastically. The team burned out to end the season, but they showed a lot of fight in year two of the Jonathan Gannon era.
Gannon has the Cardinals playing up to their competition no matter how big of a talent difference there may be between them and their opponents. That goes a long way in winning games they seemingly aren't supposed to and winning tight games with division rivals.
Drastically upgraded defense
Arizona's defense should be a significantly better unit in 2025 after heavy investments to the front seven and a few additions to its secondary. A beefed up defensive line including fan-favorite Calais Campbell and rookie first round pick Walter Nolen will improve a depleted group from last season.
Josh Sweat will improve a lackluster pass rush, and second-round pick Will Johnson provides an alpha coverman to the secondary.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis got more out of this group than many could, but an improved unit across the board will only give him more opportunities to exceed expectations and grow his case to become a future head coach in the NFL.
Why Cardinals Won’t Win NFC West
Tough, proven division
Parity may be present in the division, but the parity is divided amongst great teams or at least those with high potential. Arizona will be forced to keep up.
The Rams are as good as they were last season, a healthy 49ers team is a threat to run the division, and the Seahawks are a wild card with tons of potential. The Cardinals could win the division or finish dead last.
No changes to the offense
The Cardinals' offense let the team down at the end of the season, but no changes were made to the group.
Seriously, not a single one worth noting. The quarterback and offensive coordinator are back after failing the team. The running back room is unchanged. No wide receiver additions were made to round out the room. Tight end is no different, but it didn't need changes. And the offensive line got worse.
Unless the Cardinals defense is built to win games outright, this offense is set to be a borderline Achilles heel in 2025.
Can they close out games?
The Cardinals have to find a way to close out and win close games. Arizona was 3-5 in one-score games last season and 0-3 in those games after the bye week -- which, of course, where the season was lost.
Even one win in those games would've given the team a winning record, and a win over the Rams would've shaken up the division with a second-place finish and LA falling to third-place after winning it all.
Unless Arizona starts closing out those games, they won't go anywhere. Certainly, a division crown is unrealistic if they can't.