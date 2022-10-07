Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz has been one of the NFL's most consistent tight ends since entering the league a decade ago. Ertz has recorded over 7,000 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns to go along with 657 receptions. He also owns the tight end single-season record for receptions with 116.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent his first nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Cardinals last season.

Now, Ertz will face off against his former team for the first time when Arizona hosts the two teams at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Naturally, this has been a talking point of interest, and plenty of faces in the Cardinals' organization have been asked for their thoughts.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked simply about his thoughts on Ertz playing against his former team this Sunday:

“Yeah, he’s been tremendous. One of the most cerebral players I’ve been around. Just his understanding of each and every concept, what everybody has, why we’re running it, what it’s trying to attack, and where the ball’s going. He takes a lot of pride in his route-running and he’s an Eagles legend. He caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, so he has a lot of love and pride in that organization—you can tell. He’ll want to play well. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here. I think he’s going to have a really productive season as this thing goes on and he’ll definitely be fired up Sunday.”



As an offensive-minded head coach, Kingsbury naturally had to be excited when his team added Ertz last season. And for a team devoid of good tight end play since the 20th century, it was a sight for sore eyes.

Kingsbury was asked what it's like to have an elite tight end to work with:

“It’s a tough matchup with the guys that can do it all like that. All three of those guys you mentioned: Gronk (Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski) is kind of a superhuman. He can do it all with his size, athleticism, and the blocking and all that. Then (Chiefs TE Travis) Kelce’s feel for the game and like I said, I think Zach with his route running, his technique, and then how cerebral he is. His production is unquestioned and what he’s brought from a work ethic and leadership standpoint into this locker room can’t be overstated.”

Next up was quarterback Kyler Murray. Kyler when asked if Ertz wanted extra targets for his game against his former team:

"Nah. I actually thought about that. It'd probably be a little weird for him maybe. I don't know. He had such a great career there. To go against them for the first time since being traded, he'll probably have some emotions, I'm sure. He's an emotional guy, but I'm sure he's looking forward to playing them."



Anyone who knows anything about Ertz knows he's a humble guy who puts the team before himself, but Murray should nonetheless give him some extra opportunities.

It's nothing personal as far as feelings go, but we all know Ertz wouldn't mind dropping numbers on his old team.

Ertz had once stated that he wanted to stay in Arizona for quarterback stability. Obviously, Murray was confident about himself and appreciated his teammate's comments:

"I'm sure he does. I can only imagine. 'D-Hop' (WR DeAndre Hopkins) was dealing with the same thing. I've never had to deal with coaches in and out and stuff like that, so I can’t really speak on it, but I'm used to being familiar with my coach and having that stability. It does make a difference. I'm sure he'll tell you the same."



Does Ertz play with emotion on the field? Murray answered:

"I wouldn't say emotional. Tight ends just want the ball a lot. They get sensitive if they don't get the ball. You can watch him on Sundays—if he's open and he doesn't get the ball he's throwing his arms down doing theatrics and stuff like that, but he has a good reason. Most of the time he's open so that's fine. I'm good with it."

With his tight end constantly getting open, Murray offered this to say on how much he enjoys having Ertz as a target:

"I've played with (Ravens TE) Mark Andrews, but I didn't play at Oklahoma when he was there, (Eagles TE) Gant (Calcaterra), he's with the Eagles now but Ertz literally, most of the time, he's always open. Even if he's not open, he's good at being friendly to the quarterback. He's a savvy vet, a safety blanket—all those things I've never had that. Playing with him is definitely showing me that the tight end is very important for a young quarterback and any quarterback really."

But enough the team, let's hear from the man himself.

Ertz was asked about his feeling on not getting to play his entire career with the Eagles:

"Yeah, well, obviously, we spent a lot of time in one place you get comfortable, you get a routine. And I love playing there. Obviously, I think everyone knows that. But I was excited for the next challenge. When I kind of came to grips with that wasn't a real possibility, It was 'okay, let's figure out what situations would be great for me', and Arizona was at the top of the list."

On his final thoughts about the game, Ertz had this to say:

"Yeah, they're 4-0 for a reason. They've had a lot of leads, and a lot of games have been added 67% of their games or something crazy stat like that. They have a lot of talent on that team, at least here with the O line and D line. Skill position guys. Slay is obviously one of the best in the league. Extremely well coached. It's gonna be good fireworks. I'm excited about it."

This game certainly means a lot of Ertz, and there should be some fireworks like he said.

Make sure you're tuned in this Sunday to see the Cardinals face off against the NFL's last undefeated team in the Eagles and enjoy the storyline of Ertz's face-off with his old team.

