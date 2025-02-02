Does Cardinals Rookie DL Deserve Higher Season Grade?
As we continue to grade the rookie seasons of the Arizona Cardinals' 12-man Draft class in 2024, we come to a rookie who suffered a tragically anomalous season.
The Cardinals drafted DL Darius Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft - 27th overall. The beefy, yet athletic DL was expected to fill a versatile role and add a major boost to the struggling Arizona defensive front.
DL Darius Robinson
The grade: C-
First off, this grade comes on a little bit of a curve. Robinson certainly didn't put forward much of a rookie season, both from a raw production standpoint or with regard to overall impact.
It doesn't mean he isn't a talented young player with high potential and a ceiling that has yet to even be neared.
But Robinson spent the first 11 games of the season on the sideline, due to a severe calf injury suffered in the early days of training camp.
Then, the rookie's mother tragically passed away. It was a very difficult year for Robinson, and his low level of play can certainly be understood for the time being.
But when he did return, he only managed 10 tackles, two QB pressures and one sack. He was given a 48.4 PFF grade for his short season.
Regardless of injury, those numbers fell below what was expected. Even in a small sample size, the Cardinals would have liked to see more out of the rookie. He didn't appear quite as dominant or explosive as he showcased in college.
For his extremely small playing time sample, and the low production that came out of it, Robinson's season as a whole gets a C- grade.
But as I wrote before, Robinson has plenty of raw potential, and he shouldn't be evaluated as a whole based on 2024, where he was hindered by injury and external tragedy. In fact, he's one of the rookies that should see a major year-two leap.
Still, evaluating the whole of what his season entailed left a lot to be desired. The grade is as high as it is because of the extenuating circumstances, but he didn't provide enough to warrant more than a C- for the time being.
Robinson has plenty of time to develop and find his home in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' scheme. He has all the physical tools, and has a history of being an excellent, productive member of the defensive front.
If the Cardinals can add more depth and any sort of impact off the edge, Robinson could easily become a menacing force.
His development in year two will be crucial, but it will almost be an extension of his rookie season. Clearly, staying healthy will be the key if he wants to take a jump in 2025.