Experts Make Predictions for Cardinals-Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals make their first road trip to the east coast in Week 4, as the Carolina Panthers play host to a team they've beaten six times and counting.

Both squads enter this matchup at 1-2, but took different avenues to get here. Carolina lost their first two games by a combined five points while Arizona hasn't had the same story, overcoming a mere 20-0 halftime deficit in Week 2 to find their sole win.

Yet none of that will matter when both teams take the field in Charlotte, as each squad looks to avoid a third loss in four weeks.

The game figures to be about even, and that's even reflected on Las Vegas' side of things. The Panthers have been -1.5-point favorites until recently moving to -1 on SI Sportsbook.

Here's who the national media has walking away as winners:

The Athletic (full analysis here)

"These are two 1-2 teams that feel worse than their records. At least the Panthers have one side of the ball playing well, with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn sparking a solid defense. The Cardinals look overwhelmed on both sides, finding it tough to get stops or create anything offensively out of structure. The difference here is at quarterback. I did not imagine Baker Mayfield could struggle this much, but Carolina would be better off with P.J. Walker starting games. Maybe he needed that leash?"- Gregg Rosenthal

ESPN (full analysis here)

Eric Moody's pick: Cardinals 28, Panthers 17

Seth Walder's pick: Cardinals 31, Panthers 14

FPI prediction: CAR, 52.8% (by an average of 0.8 points)

Actual line: ARIZONA CARDINALS (+1.5) @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

PFF Model Line — Cardinals (-3.5)

· "Wrong team favored: The Panthers have no right being a favorite, and the Cardinals have historically thrived in this spot. Two key trends to know for this game:

· Arizona HC Kliff Kingsbury has an 18-6-2 ATS record on the road

· Carolina HC Matt Rhule has a 1-6 ATS record as a home favorite

"Slam Time: When the active trends back up the model, it’s a slam-dunk bet. The Panthers beat the Saints on the back of their defense and likely would need to replicate such a performance to string together consecutive home wins."

"After Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called out his teammates in the postgame press conference:

“'I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me. No matter what the play is. I have free reign to do whatever, so when you sleep and you don’t think you’re getting the ball- you can’t play like that. Everybody has to be head up, in the game, locked in and we just have to be better. We will be, but it’s frustrating when you lose and you felt like you could have played better in the game.'

"While Murray’s public comments may cause a stir in some circles, Moton thinks the Cardinals quarterback needed to speak up after a 1 -2 start.

“'With a new deal and as the face the franchise, Murray must exercise his voice in a leadership position' he said. 'Now, we’ll see how his teammates respond to him, though his public statements should put Cardinals pass-catchers on alert.

“'Murray is correct with his comments. In Week 2, facing a 20-0 deficit at halftime, he willed the Cardinals to a 29-23 comeback overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders with the ability to keep plays alive with his legs. The Carolina Panthers have the 12th-ranked scoring defense, but they will have their hands full with Murray, who connected with his former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown on 14 passes for 140 yards against the Rams last week.

“'While Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey needs solid blocking from his offensive line, Murray can take over a game by himself. Cardinals pull off the upset win on the road.”

"Only Kenyon pushed back on the consensus pick, though as we know from his Week 3 analysis, he’s skeptical of the partnership between Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Predictions

Davenport: Cardinals

Ivory: Cardinals

Kenyon: Panthers

Knox: Cardinals

Moton: Cardinals

O’Donnell: Cardinals

Sobleski: Cardinals

Consensus: Cardinals +2

Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Panthers 23

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals WR's Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore Expected to Play

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Play

Cardinals Elevate Baccellia, Banjo to Active Roster

Greg Dortch Named Hidden Gem by Bleacher Report

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Favored to Snag Win No. 2

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers