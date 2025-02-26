NFL Combine: 6 DL Targets for Cardinals
Edge rusher and interior defensive line. - these are the two positions that should take the highest priority for the Arizona Cardinals to address through free agency, potential trades, and the 2025 NFL Draft.
It starts and ends with those two spots.
Outside of struggles on the offensive side of the football, these were the two biggest areas that caused the Cardinals wins and losses last year. Upgrades are needed. Depth is a must.
For both of these positions, the draft is loaded.
Up first is the interior guys. There’s not much currently on this team that I like as far as full-time players go. The exact opposite is my thoughts on this class, with several guys I would love to see find immediate roles.
I’ve got my favorite choices for all three days of the draft, as well as players for each day that you cannot be sleeping on.
Day 1 Cardinals Combine Targets
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
The man, the myth, and my own personal hero - Walter Nolen.
I truly don’t know if there’s a player in the first round that I want the Cardinals to take more than Nolen. He’s special. That should be all I need to say, but I’m gonna continue anyways.
Nolen is that rare blend of massive build, elite strength, deceptive, speed, and all world athleticism. All of that combines into a player who became a superstar and his final year of college.
I predict Nolen will be one of the biggest winners of the Combine, where he can put everything on display for teams to see for himself, but also compared to his colleagues. When, not if it happens, I’ll take yet another victory lap for a guy I was high on over the summer.
I’ve been a proponent since day one that edge rusher is the number one need for the Cardinals. But if Nolen is on the board, no matter what Arizona does going into the draft, he’s the guy I want.
Don’t sleep on…
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Something about Toledo defenders getting attention near the back end of the draft process that just feels right. Last year it was Quinyon Mitchell this year. It’s Alexander.
The big man had a quietly good season in 2024, and had good production his previous season. His prospects at the next level are getting better and better.
Don’t be surprised when you continue to see his name pop up on day one. Putting him a nose for the Cardinals may seem a little awkward at first, but I do believe that he will eventually settle in to the role and become a reliable guy.
Day 2 Cardinals Combine Targets
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
To be fair, I think there’s a strong possibility that William sneaks his way into the back end of day one. That said, I think his sweet spot is within the first handful of picks on day two. He may not even be available for the Cardinals at their current selection.
But he’s also someone that I’d be more than willing to move up the board and get.
Williams was yet another Ohio State defender who made the decision to return for his senior season. Not only did it pay off with the national championship, but we saw him develop even more as a player. And that’s worth more than its weight in gold.
Give me a guy like Williams on day two and I will tell you you made an A+ pick, even if that meant a trade all the way up to pick 33.
Yes, I am THAT high on Williams.
Don’t sleep on…
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
I’m not sure what the national consensus is on Norman-Lott, but he’s another one of my day two, week one starters.
Norman has three seasons of starting experience under his belt and he’s gotten better with each year. There’s plenty of production for me to feel confident in him to do the same at the next level. But I love him just as much in a rotational role.
Day 3 Cardinals Combine Targets
Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Mills is a guy that I think is being overlooked. Mills was a long time contributor for the fighting Irish defense and was pivotal in the first part of their push towards a national championship appearance in last season’s CFP.
Unfortunately he was injured towards the end and I truly believe his presence was felt in their loss to Ohio State.
I’m a fan of Mills on day three to be one of the best available players across any position on either side of the ball.
I’m a big enough fan to the point where he could find a starting role early in his career and I would love it.
I truly think he could be that Dante Stills kind of guy, and that should be enough to warrant grabbing him wherever he’s available.
Don’t sleep on…
Tim Smith, Alabama
Do you know what you’re getting when you take an Alabama defender. And that’s the way that I view Smith in this situation. Smith spent five seasons in Tuscaloosa. During that time he was a player who saw the field just as much as anybody else. And he was a stud.
If you’re looking for sack production, it’s not there for the 300+ pounder. But in all five seasons, he’s found some kind of role to get onto the field and that’s more important than anything else.
Get me a guy like Smith on day three to add the step chart and I’m a happy man. No need to overthink it or reinvent the wheel; just grab a guy that you feel confident can be in the lake for a few years.