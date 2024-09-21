Preview: Can Cardinals Upset Lions?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
John Maakaron covers the Lions for Lions on SI. He recently answered a few questions for Cardinals on SI ahead of the matchup:
1. The Lions are 1-1 approaching this week. After a mixed bag of results, what's the overall feeling so far for this team?
John Maakaron: "The Lions have left some plays out there on offense early in the year, leading to pedestrian production in the first two games. As a result, there is a feeling that the Lions are capable of much more even with a 1-1 start. Overall, there is a sense of confidence still within the team’s locker room even after last week’s struggles."
2. From a Detroit perspective, how are the Lions viewing the Cardinals after a pretty eye-opening performance?
Maakaron: "The Lions are well aware of the potency the Cardinals have, particularly on offense. The explosiveness that was on film against the Rams will not be taken lightly. In particular, the Lions are prepping for the difficulties posed by Kyler Murray as well as the physicality of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrision Jr.
"Offensively, the Lions are hoping that they can create mismatches. However, the Cardinals pose plenty of threats including safety Budda Baker. Dan Campbell called Baker, 'an issue' for his ability to find the football. The Lions are preparing for a good battle, and looking to make a statement after struggles to begin the year."
3. Everybody knows the star players for Detroit, but enlighten fans in the desert on some underrated names to know ahead of Sunday:
Maakaron: "One player who may not get as much national love is defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. Riddled with injuries over much of his first three seasons, the 2021 second-round pick is now fully healthy and putting it all together. Through two games, Onwuzurike has been a strong contributor up front.
"The Lions have several talented options on the defensive line, with Onwuzurike joining Alim McNeill and nose tackle DJ Reader. With Aidan Hutchinson bringing the heat off the edge, the defensive line as a whole is becoming one of the team’s bigger strengths."
4. What factors/matchups do you believe will ultimately determine the outcome?
Maakaron: "The Detroit Lions could be without starting linebacker Alex Anzalone due to a brain injury suffered in Sunday’s loss. As a result, the likes of Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes would assume the top responsibilities. Kyler Murray’s mobility and ability to escape the pocket would put those linebackers’ discipline to the test.
"For the Lions’ offense, the interior will need to have a better day after struggling against the Buccaneers. Success up front from Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler will help the Lions’ chances of running the ball efficiently."
5. Final prediction:
Maakaron: "The Lions and Cardinals have the personnel similarities that indicates a close game. However, I like the Lions to find their identity on the ground after last week’s struggles and leave Arizona with a 26-24 win."
We answered our own set of questions - you can read that here.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Add Starting Tackle to Injury Report
- Former Cardinals GM Joins Klutch Sports
- Analyst: Browns, Eagles Should Target Cardinals Star
- Cardinals WR Now Favorite for ROTY