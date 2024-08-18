Takeaways From Cardinals Loss vs Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, dropping their preseason record to 0-2 with one week left before the regular season is here.
Arizona didn't play any of their starters - similar to their opener against the New Orleans Saints - and as a result got a better evaluation of their backups as the Denver Broncos await ahead of their preseason finale next weekend.
Until then, here's our takeaways from their trip out East:
No Changes in QB2 Battle
Clayton Tune entered Week 2 as the leader of Arizona's QB2 battle, and he exits finding himself in the same position.
Neither him or Desmond Ridder exactly "shined" against the Colts. Tune completed eight of ten attempts for 79 yards and at times wasn't able to find his rhythm, though a touchdown rush near the end of the first half ended his night on a high note.
Ridder played the second half and completed six of ten passes for 71 yards. Though he struggled to find open receivers, Ridder was stringing together a nice potential game-tying drive before a silly offensive false start penalty on OL Dennis Daley ended the game.
Tune looked the better of the two passers, and is still the leader of the clubhouse for the spot behind Kyler Murray with preseason Week 3 on the horizon.
Trey Benson Found His Footing
It's no secret Trey Benson didn't have his best outing to open preseason festivities, and with a crowded running back room, perhaps there was a bit of pressure to perform at Lucas Oil.
Benson answered the bell.
Benson's box score isn't gorgeous - he rushed the ball nine times for 43 yards - though the Florida State product flashed his abilities more than once behind an offensive line that did him no favors.
When he gets north and south, Benson was able to show his acceleration and quick moves in the open field as a one-cut runner.
At least in Indianapolis, Benson showed that he was trending in the right direction despite previous concerns he wouldn't be a strong complementary back to James Conner.
Backup OL - Again - Was Uninspiring
We won't spend too much time on this, but for a second straight week the Cardinals were dominated at the line of scrimmage by the opposing defense.
Elijah Wilkinson wasn't able to find any success at right tackle after failing to impress on the left side vs New Orleans.
Rookies such as Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones struggled in pass protection - Tune was sacked three times and it's a surprise we haven't heard another holding call.
We haven't seen the Cardinals' starting line at any point - so don't fret - though the second unit has been woeful for two weeks in a row.
Pass-Rush Rebounds
The Cardinals have preached the importance of rushing as a unit, ensuring the pocket collapses correctly. For a team that netted 33 sacks last year and lost their top edge rusher in BJ Ojulari, guys across the board need to step up.
Against the Colts, we saw some positive steps in the right direction.
Cameron Thomas ended the day with two sacks and another pressure that resulted in a third sack. Xavier Thomas - again - impressed by exploding in the backfield over and over.
It was also nice to see L.J. Collier healthy and bring down the quarterback as well.
Yes, Arizona still has legitimate questions along the edge. But the Cardinals need their depth guys to improve, and that's what we saw in Week 2.
Youthful Secondary Again Steps Up
Darren Hall is making it really tough to not project him on an NFL roster this season.
Hall led the Cardinals in tackles with five while also batting away two balls (one should have been caught for an interception but slipped through his hands). The physicality to plug gaps in run support while also making plays on the football is boding quite well for somebody who was signed to a futures contract.
Kei'Trel Clark - a second-year guy who might have had his status questioned - forced a critical turnover after punching a ball out in the first half, which led to Arizona's first points on the board.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson again shined at safety, this time walking away with an interception after jumping a route near the sideline.
Young talent across the board again flashed promise in preseason, and that's really good to see.