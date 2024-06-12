What We Learned From Cardinals 'Flight Plan'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals delighted many fans with the return of their YouTube "Flight Plan' series, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the organization through various points of the offseason.
It's truly a well done video series, and with changes made to the social media/content creation team at the end of 2023, Cardinals fans believed we had seen the last of the coveted footage.
Yet this week proved to be different - as the Cardinals welcomed all eyes into a behind the scenes look at their chaotic 2024 NFL Draft:
Three takeaways from the video:
Michael Bidwill Very Present
The Cardinals' owner was right in the mix of the war room on draft night, staying within close proximity to general manager Monti Ossenfort while he was wheeling-and-dealing. There was even a point where Ossenfort showed Bidwill what appeared to be an offer from another GM during Day 1.
Bidwill was enthused by both first-round picks and, despite heavy trade speculation surrounding Arizona's No. 27 pick, they ultimately stayed despite entertaining offers to move up or down.
"Some of the best deals are the deals you don't make," Bidwill said to Ossenfort.
There's been chatter on Bidwill's ultimate involvement in football operations as an owner and if those sometimes stretch too far. While he didn't appear to be overbearing and let his football people do the legwork, Bidwill still was very much in the weeds during a monumental night.
It Was Always Marvin Harrison Jr.
Adding to that draft speculation, the Cardinals entertained plenty of phone calls on the No. 4 overall pick. Ossenfort did a good job leading up to the draft of positoning Arizona as a willing team to dance, but only if the right offer came along.
That offer could have only been a king's ransom, as the Cardinals were all too satisfied to add what many believed to be the best player in the draft.
"Alright boys, we can get an alpha bird, alright?" said Ossenfort before calling Harrison on draft night.
During the phone call, Ossenfort said, "It's been you, man. We're excited to bring you here."
The Cardinals fell head over heels for the Ohio State receiver during the draft process, and it would have taken some offer to move off of that pick.
Cardinals Tried to Trade No. 27 Pick
Like we alluded to previously, there was speculation the Cardinals would try to be active with their second of two first-round picks. That proved to be true despite Arizona ultimately sticking.
Ossenfort was seen talking with Bidwill when the Miami Dolphins were on the clock at No. 21, telling the owner that if a few picks went their way, they'd likely stay.
Shortly after, he revealed the Cardinals and Cowboys nearly had a draft day trade involving the No. 24 pick while also highlighting the Green Bay Packers as a team they "had to worry about" in terms of Darius Robinson.
The Detroit Lions ultimately moved to 24, and Ossenfort was later seen on the phone speaking to an opposing GM declining to move down, ultimately picking Darius Robinson at No. 27.