Bills WR Projected to Wreak Havoc vs 'Weak' Cardinals
Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir has made noise for the Bills this offseason, and that momentum is expected to carry over into the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium.
After Buffalo lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, many had wondered who Josh Allen would be targeting for the upcoming season as his primary weapon of choice.
Shakir seems to have filled those shoes, and ESPN's Eric Moody projects a big day against Arizona's defense to start the season.
In his bold prediction for the Cardinals-Bills meeting, Moody says Shakir will take advantage of a weak Arizona defensive unit.
"Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir will record seven or more receptions. Rookie Keon Coleman might one day turn into this team's No. 1 receiver, but Shakir is likely the most reliable wideout right now, especially after posting a strong 2.1 yards per route run last season. I'm confident he'll do damage against a weak Cardinals defense"- ESPN's Eric Moody
Shakir appears all but set to see a massive uptick from his 39 receptions a season ago.
In our conversation with Buffalo Bills on SI's Kyle Silagyi, Shakir was a player mentioned to keep a watchful eye on:
"I’m not sure if Khalil Shakir hype has made it to Arizona, but it’s been buzzing in Buffalo throughout the entire summer. The second-year wideout flashed throughout the 2023 season, particularly coming on after Joe Brady took over as interim offensive coordinator in Week 11," he wrote.
"He’s the only wide receiver currently on the Bills’ roster who has caught a pass from Allen in a regular season game, with his rapport with his signal-caller and seemingly innate ability to simply get open making him a player who could surprise many with his production this fall.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s one of Allen’s go-to targets this weekend given their demonstrated connection."
As for the "weak" comment towards Arizona's defense, the Cardinals tried to upgrade spots such as cornerback and the interior defensive line through the offseason.
With players such as BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson out for today, Arizona's front seven certainly took a hit, which doesn't exactly help the Cardinals' chances of improving one of the league's worst statistical defenses from 2023.
We'll see if Shakir can make good on expectations surrounding him.
