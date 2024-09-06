Cardinals QB Launches New YouTube Channel
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has launched a new YouTube channel, he announced on all of his social media platforms.
Murray - who has over 1.5 million followers between his Twitter/X and Instagram accounts - has already released a debut video titled "My INSANE 100 hour summer bootcamp | Kyler Murray Vlog".
The YouTube account says it was initially created back in September of 2022. The channel - as of publish - already has over 8k subscribers.
The first video features Murray's trip to UCLA with his fellow Cardinals offensive skill-group players, which features names such as James Conner, Trey McBride, Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and others.
The 22-minute vlog shows insight into their time together training on the field and bonding away from it.
"Getting all those reps that we got, we may not have gotten if we didn't do those things off the field because the sense of urgency's there," Murray told reporters previously.
"We want to hit the ground running. We are not coming out this season, despite what everybody thinks or what they're saying, we know what we want to do in this locker room, so, in order to do that, you got to put the work in."
Head coach Jonathan Gannon was pleased to see the trip come to fruition.
"I honestly think it's awesome what they did this offseason," Gannon said.
"And they had some fun too. I asked them what they do when they weren't on the field and they had some fun. So, that's always good for those guys to see and get a little break and get away, but go to dinner together, have a little fun together, but put in the work together too. They know what's at stake."
Back to Murray - it's pretty cool to see such a large figure in sports open up some of his life to fans. It's not often you see a person of his magnitude give people a look behind the scenes, and some more cool content should be on the way as well.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.