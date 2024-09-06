Two Cardinals Could Miss Season-Opener
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are ruling two players questionable and one out against the Buffalo Bills for Week 1.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon previously ruled out undrafted WR Xavier Weaver with an oblique injury. Weaver did not practice all week.
"Probably not going to go," said Gannon.
"Yeah, he's still battling that hip/oblique injury. He's trending towards next week and should be good."
Weaver joins DE Darius Robinson (calf) and OLB BJ Ojulari (knee) as players who are not healthy enough to play Sunday in Buffalo. Robinson is on IR and is expected to return at some point while Ojulari is considered done for the season.
The Cardinals also listed tight end Tip Reiman (ankle) and safety Joey Blount (back) as questionable. Reiman practiced all week in a limited capacity while Blount was a DNP on Thursday before returning in limited fashion on Friday.
As for Buffalo, the Bills have ruled out Javon Solomon (oblique) while Dawuane Smoot (toe) is questionable.
Other players previously included on this week's injury report but are set to miss time were Cole Bishop, Quintin Morris, Curtis Samuel and Mitchell Trubisky.
FULL INJURY REPORT
The Cardinals approach Orchard Park as underdogs in the NFL world, though Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray says he's been ready to start the new year for awhile:
"Football has been on my mind this whole offseason," Murray said. "It always is but last year, being hurt and having to rehab and stuff like that, (I tried) not to get too far away from the game mentally.
"I have had this on my mind for a long time, what I want to accomplish, what I want this team to accomplish, so it doesn't feel brand new."
The Cardinals and Bills will have the opportunity to elevate two practice squad players tomorrow. Decisions on if questionable players will be active must be finalized 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Cardinals-Bills will kick-off at 10:00 AM Arizona Time.