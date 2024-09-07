Report: Cardinals Expected to Use Tush Push This Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to utilize the famous "tush push" play this season, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.
Arizona used the play here and there last season with quarterback Clayton Tune in short-yardage scenarios. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is definitely capable of picking up yards on the ground, though Tune's frame is better suited to pick up a first down when needed.
More from Russini on the play:
"This past offseason there was discussion about possibly banning the controversial quarterback sneak play. The league didn’t go that far — however, a clarification in this year’s rulebook will affect the alignment of other skill positions in the A-gaps. The rule states that there has to be one yard in between the pushers and the heels of the guards," she wrote.
"If officials truly call it like this rule states, the quarterback won’t have an immediate presence pushing from behind. One offensive coach in the NFC said, 'It’s a legal play so they won’t outlaw it, but they think it’s an ugly play, so they are trying to make teams not want to run it by calling offensive offsides on the alignment in the A-gaps.'
"Tweaks or not, I expect to see it run all season by teams that rely on the play: the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts."
The Eagles have certainly utilized the play more than any other squad, and that again looks to be the case for 2024 after last night's victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
It's also not a coincidence that the two other teams listed with Philadelphia - Indianapolis and Arizona - feature former Eagles coordinators in Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen.
It's a fairly successful play that often puts the offense at an advantage, especially if you have a quarterback with the size of Tune at 6-3.
Tune made the final 53 man roster over Desmond Ridder after winning the QB2 battle in camp.
The Cardinals are on the road this week to play the Buffalo Bills.
