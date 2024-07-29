Ex Cardinals GM Starts NIL Company
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim is starting up an NIL branding and evaluation company "Brand Boss" - which is targeted towards high school athletes.
"If you're a high school football player and want to further your career, you have the opportunity to be evaluated by a former NFL executive of the year," said Keim in the video.
There's a tab under the name "Keim Time" on the site that gives players three different options/packages:
Silver Evaluation: Keim will evaluate strong and weak points with a full written summary. Players will also receive a full evaluation and a copy of the report from Keim with a 30 minute face-to-face.
Gold Evaluation: Same evaluation but features 45 minutes with Keim for the entire evaluation. Keim will also advise the player on what next steps with a second 30 minute meeting for a follow-up Q&A.
Platinum Evaluation: Same as the gold, though Keim will hold two extra 30 minute sessions for mentorship.
The silver package is $2000 while the gold ($3500) and platinum ($5000) are more expensive.
There's also quotes from the website from two names Keim previously worked with in Arizona - Kliff Kingsbury and Bruce Arians:
Kingsbury: “Steve is definitely one of the best talent evaluators the NFL has seen in recent memory. The job he did in Arizona as GM, taking that organization to unknown heights multiple times, was nothing short of incredible. I was fortunate enough to be able to sit in the draft and free agent meetings, and watch how masterfully he can verbalize strengths and weaknesses of each player and where he sees them fitting within the organization. There’s no question Steve would be a tremendous asset to any organization trying to reach the next level.”
Arians: "Having worked along side Steve for 5 years I can easily confirm he’s one of the best evaluators in the game. His knowledge at every position is outstanding. Steve knows what a player looks like.“
Keim's official title on the site is president of brand marketing and chief of talent evaluation and recruiting services.
Keim served as Arizona's general manager from 2013-2022 after climbing up the ranks of the Cardinals' front office beginning as a scout in 1999.
Keim departed the organization due to health reasons at the end of 2022.