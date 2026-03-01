Latest Kyler Murray Rumor Involves Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals move into the next phase of the offseason with plenty of chatter around quarterback Kyler Murray and his future in the desert.

Murray just wrapped up his seventh season in the league, not playing after Week 5 thanks to a foot injury. With Arizona firing Jonathan Gannon and hiring coach Mike LaFleur, many believe a fresh start will also occur at the quarterback position, too.

The avenue in which Murray finds a new team remains to be seen. The Cardinals are certainly looking for trade options, though according to multiple ESPN insiders, the expectation is he'll be released — and the Minnesota Vikings appear to be interested.

VIkings Monitoring Kyler Murray Situation, Per Reports

Dan Graziano: "The odd quarterback landscape of this offseason makes it difficult to predict where the Vikings land, but if and when someone such as Geno Smith or Kyler Murray gets cut, I could see Minnesota pursuing that kind of passer on a low-cost, one-year prove-it deal."

Jeremy Fowler: "I've also heard that the Vikings are considering Murray and Smith as they outline their veteran quarterback plan. Tua Tagovailoa and Cousins are also on their radar. Some I've talked to are breaking those four into two tiers, with Murray and Smith in the first group."

This is the opposite of what NBC's Matthew Berry said yesterday in terms of Minnesota's interest.

The Vikings have some major cap space issues ahead, as they have $45.5 million to clear before the start of free agency.

Murray to Minnesota fits the bill of what both sides could be looking for, as the Vikings believe they have a roster ready to win now while Murray would get a chance to work with coach Kevin O'Connell and superstar Justin Jefferson.

But is it realistic?

Releasing Murray with a Pre-June 1 designation will see Arizona incur a $54.7 million in dead cap space, though they'd see their 2026 cap space drop just $2 million.

The Cardinals, currently projected to have over $30 million in cap space entering free agency, do have starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract through next season — though Arizona is heavily in the mix to add another presence in the room.

Reports emerging from the Combine indicate Jimmy Garoppolo is a favorite of LaFleur while Malik Willis is another hot named tied to the Cardinals.

NFL free agency is set to begin with a tampering period of March 9.