Cardinals WR Gets Engaged
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson told reporters he had something big in the works this summer.
He wasn't lying.
A big congrats to Wilson and now fiance Sophia Smith after their engagement!
Wilson and Smith had been dating since their days at Stanford, where both thrived in their respective sports. Wilson obviously playing football and Smith now a soccer star for the United States Womens National Team.
Wilson had joked with reporters that he had told Smith he was staying in Arizona (she plays professionally for Portland) to build a better rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray.
“I told my girlfriend I’m not coming to Portland every weekend. I’m staying here so I can work on my relationship with Kyler. It’s really been amazing. I can’t articulate how awesome it’s been," he said.
When asked about her reaction, Wilson said, "She's a professional athlete ... but she's also a girlfriend," with a laugh.
Wilson said he was able to go on vacation immediately after the season and has been able to make it up for a few games of hers in Portland to earn more brownie points.
Maybe, just maybe, Smith might let the offseason work with Murray slide.
Murray's been impressed with Wilson heading into his second season in the desert.
"I really like where Mike is at. He’s as smart as they come, as competitive as they come, works on his craft, works on his game. … He’s going to have a good year."
Now, it looks like Wilson is all but set for an All-Pro year. Congrats to the Sophia and Mike!