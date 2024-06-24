What Coach Prime Told Cardinals WR Xavier Weaver
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Xavier Weaver went undrafted this past spring, but was one of a few select undrafted free agents the organization brought on.
Weaver - who played at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders - now finds himself in the desert competing for a roster spot.
It will be a tough climb in a crowded receiver's room thanks to names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones at the top of the depth chart.
Weaver, in an interview with AZCardinals.com's Zach Gershman, says he received this piece of advice from Coach Prime:
"Go prove them wrong and show the other teams what they missed out on."- Deion Sanders to Xavier Weaver
Weaver played in 11 games for Colorado last season and registered 68 receptions, 908 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns for the Buffaloes.
Weaver ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. He transferred from South Florida, where he played for four seasons before moving to Colorado.
He got a first-row seat of what prime time looked like while playing for Sanders, too.
"It was a roller coaster in every way with the ups and downs, on and off the field," Weaver said. "But then again, it was fun, for real. The whole world was watching us for the whole season, but the first couple weeks, it was crazy."
With camps and OTA's now in the rearview mirror, Weaver will get his next opportunity once the Cardinals report to training camp on July 23.
