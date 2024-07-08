Former Cardinals Coach Could Make Headlines This Season
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals coach Matt Burke is a name to watch for this coming season.
Burke - who coached the Cardinals' defensive line in 2022 - has been with the Houston Texans since departing in the 2023 offseason after receiving a promotion to defensive coordinator.
The Texans saw an impressive turnaround last season, going from just three wins to winning a playoff game under the guidance of new head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.
Those two names will get the bulk of credit, and rightfully so, though Burke's work hasn't gone unnoticed.
PFF listed Burke as one of their eight coordinators who could make headlines this season with the following explanation:
"The Texans were one of the bigger surprises in football last year, and while C.J. Stroud was the focal point, the team’s defense also outperformed expectations. Houston ranked 14th in defensive EPA per play, courtesy of breakouts from players like Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Derek Stingley Jr.," wrote Bradley Locker.
"As has become a familiar refrain, Burke is lost in the limelight of DeMeco Ryans’ defensive prowess, but he also deserves respect. Having spent time with eight NFL franchises and worked three seasons as a defensive coordinator at only 48 is nothing to scoff at.
"Houston solidified its defense in several ways this offseason, swapping Greenard for Danielle Hunter but also acquiring Denico Autry, Azeez Al-Shaair and Foley Fatukasi, plus second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter. On top of that, returning Anderson, Stingley, Jalen Pitre and playoff sensation Christian Harris could make for an even stronger defensive unit in Houston.
"If the Texans make that much more of a jump, especially on Burke’s side of the ball, expect his name to be a hot topic as a disciple of both Ryans and Jim Schwartz."
Burke worked with a defensive line that featured names such as J.J. Watt and Zach Allen during his lone season in Arizona.
Now, he could be a big piece of a Texans team that only looks to build on their success from last season, and perhaps he'll do a fine enough job to land head coach consideration moving forward.