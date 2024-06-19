Former Cardinals LB Lied to Jets Before Massive Trade
Former Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick hasn't had great PR in recent months.
Around the Super Bowl, Reddick - who played for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season - initially refuted reports that he requested a trade after not receiving the massive contract extension he wanted.
Not long after, Reddick was dealt to the New York Jets with a public assumption that New York would eventually give the former first-round pick a suitable deal.
It's been nearly three months since Reddick landed in the Big Apple, though the big contract has yet to happen.
The move itself made sense, as adding Reddick to their defense was a great way to bolster New York's Super Bowl hopes. In terms of being all-in in the NFL, there's not many chips left in the middle of the table.
It's typical for veterans to abstain from offseason activities for contract disputes. Reddick wasn't the first or last player to not show his face around facilities until he receives a new deal - but apparently that wasn't the case.
ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini recently revealed Reddick had "gave his word to the Jets," to be at offseason activities, and Reddick was "OK with the Jets' stance on the contract" - which was New York not shutting the door on an extension, though they preferred to wait until the season was over.
There was an apparent mutual understanding between the two sides, though that's rapidly changed.
Now, Reddick is attempting to squeeze every bit of leverage he has (after the Jets parted ways with their primary edge rusher), and Cimini said he does believe the two sides can find common ground, though Reddick reportedly wants a salary in the mid-$20 million range - which would place him as a top five paid player at his position.
Reddick carries a cap hit of $15 million entering the final year of his deal.
Whether Reddick ultimately gets a new deal or not remains to be seen, but the Jets can't be happy with how the former Cardinals LB has gone about his business.
