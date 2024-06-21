Former Cardinals QB Gets Honest on Retirement Talk
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy hasn't taken an official snap since the 2022 season.
It might've been his last.
That's not an easy truth to swallow for any football player, let alone a guy such as McCoy - who established himself as a Texas Longhorns legend before playing over ten years in the NFL.
McCoy suffered a neck injury and dealt with concussion symptoms towards the end of the 2022 season in Arizona. Leading into 2023's training camp, he dealt with elbow issues that ultimately proved to be harsh enough for the Cardinals to cut him ahead of the regular season.
McCoy didn't sign anywhere following his release from the desert and has been fairly hush on future plans - until recently.
Speaking with local reporters at his annual football camp in Austin, TX, McCoy got honest on his future with the sport.
"I haven't really talked much about my situation - I never like to give excuses. I've been fortunate to play 14 years, I tore my elbow pretty bad and I'm not sure I'm gonna get over that, to be honest," McCoy said.
"That's a tough one. But at the same time, injuries are part of the game. I've certainly had my fair share and it's almost kind of like a hard stop. So, we'll see but [I] had many opportunities to jump back in last year week to week in a lot of places. I physically just wasn't able to do it."
McCoy has done a few guest appearances in the broadcast booth previously, and if he does indeed see the end of the tunnel of his playing career, McCoy says football will be in the mix regardless of what it is.
"I am a footballer for life and I want everybody to play football because I know what it's done for me. So to have one chapter in and start another one, football will be a part of that somehow. Whether that's coaching, whether that's broadcasting, whether that's talking football, whatever it is, it's part of who I am," McCoy said.
"I'm excited about more opportunities to come and what that is in life after this [who knows] but football is amazing."
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!