Cardinals Receiving Corps Disrespected in Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite convinced the rest of the National Football League they're serious contenders moving into 2024.
Arizona added the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones to a receiving corps that already featured threats such as Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Trey McBride at tight end.
With a healthy Kyler Murray ready to return and the Cardinals again looking to establish the run early and often, there's expectations Arizona could turn things around sooner than expected.
The Cardinals love their array of weapons - Pro Football Focus? Not so much.
PFF slotted Arizona's receiving corps at No. 21 with the following explanation:
"The Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. as their WR1, filling a major need and elevating the outlook of the rest of the group.
"Tight end Trey McBride led the team in 2023 with an 80.5 receiving grade, and any uptick in production from wide receivers Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson and running back James Conner would make this a fairly strong group."
The presence of Harrison will undoubtedly open so many different things up for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, though the rest of Arizona's cast should be able to do their part.
Dortch is a shifty slot receiver who produced when called upon previously. Wilson flashed his potential as a 6-2 receiving during his rookie campaign. Jones is a versatile veteran who can be deployed everywhere. McBride is already viewed as one of the best tight ends in football, too.
Perhaps they're just a little too low in the rankings.
Murray says Harrison Jr. can help elevate Arizona's offense to the top of the NFL:
"I think that takes us to another level. When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open.
"I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."
